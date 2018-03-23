Local NBC’s Live Newscast Gets Interrupted By Vulgar Audio Clip: ‘F**k It, Lick It, Smell It’

The crude audio, which sounds sexual, reportedly belonged to a reporter in the station, 'Fox News' reported.

A Texas TV station employee has been fired after a vulgar audio recording interrupted a live broadcast.

On Monday, viewers of KRIS, an NBC affiliate, were in for a shocking surprise when a newscast was cut short and replaced by a crude audio clip, Fox News reported.

Apparently, a report about the Harbor Bridge was being aired when the screen abruptly went black. Then, a male voice could be heard whispering obscenities, which many believed were sexual in nature.

In the clip, the man uttered, “F**k it, lick it, smell it.”

News anchor Stephania Jimenez, who appeared shocked after hearing the voice, immediately cut in and apologized for the incident. The evening newscaster was clearly taken off guard by the obscene audio clip and even looked at the crew members, seemingly confused.

In a statement released by KRIS Communications News Director Paul Alexander, he apologized to the viewers for the humiliating error. He revealed that the local station is looking into the matter and investigating the person responsible for the airing of the vulgar audio.

He also noted that the incident was likely a result of “technical and human errors” and that they are taking “swift and appropriate actions” against those involved, The Caller-Times reported.

Alexander assured viewers that they will take the matter seriously and make necessary changes to prevent it from happening again. Part of the changes they intend to pursue include modifying their editing workflow and procedures.

Meanwhile, the local station’s statement also pointed out that the voice in the vulgar audio belongs to a male reporter, who is likely to face termination. However, no further details have been revealed about his identity.

Aside from the male reporter, a number of employees are facing suspension and reprimands.

The voice in the audio clip reportedly belongs to a male reporter. DeshaCAM / Shutterstock

Following the controversial broadcast interruption, a lot of people seized the opportunity to make several memes and poke fun at the incident. Facebook user Korbin Boomer Matthews managed to record the broadcast and shared it online. It has since been viewed 96,000 times.

Someone even made a shirt with the vulgar lines and put it for sale online for a whopping $100, which many find too expensive.

KRIS-TV is an NBC-affiliated TV station licensed to Corpus Christi.