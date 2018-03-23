WWE News: AJ Styles Not Yet Confirmed For ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match As Triple H Provides Update On His Injury

Triple H revealed clear information on AJ Styles’ injury which could be devastating for WWE Universe.

The road to WrestleMania is always filled with a lot of surprises which ensure that the WWE Universe is delighted with the final outcome. However, there are situations which cannot be controlled by the officials. One such unfortunate occurrence is an injury to a top superstar scheduled for a match at WrestleMania.

Ever since Shinsuke Nakamura arrived on WWE, fans have been eagerly waiting to see him face AJ Styles and recreate some old New Japan Pro-Wrestling magic. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura are scheduled to face each other at the grandest stage, WrestleMania 34. However, reports indicate that AJ Styles has sustained some injuries which could put the match in jeopardy, as reported by Wrestling News.

AJ Styles was first reported to be injured at the house show in Madison Square Garden. A bad ankle injury angle was inserted into the storyline to cover for the real injury possibly. After this speculated injury, AJ Styles did not appear at either of the house shows at Texas. This led to a lot of rumors surrounding AJ Styles’ injury and a possibility of him missing WrestleMania 34.

Triple H recently provided updates on AJ Styles’ injury while speaking with the French news outlet Catch-Newz.Triple H confirmed there was a plan B and even plan C, just in case things did not go as expected. He also mentioned that AJ Styles was an incredible performer and it would be difficult to replace him.

Triple H further added that AJ Styles was working hard on recovering from the injuries and was feeling better. WWE is also assisting him in the best possible ways to ensure that AJ Styles is fit to compete at WrestleMania 34. While AJ Styles is hoping for the best, the final decision will rest with the WWE medical team.

AJ Styles had recently said that he would face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34 and there was nothing to worry about. However, it is no secret that the WWE medical staff and the wrestlers are not always on the same page. So, it is entirely possible that WWE doctors could find that AJ Styles has not recovered completely and he may be out of WrestleMania 34.

While the details of the possible injury or its severity have not been revealed by WWE, things could get complicated if AJ Styles is not cleared in time to fight at Mania. Replacing AJ Styles would not be easy, but the return of Daniel Bryan does open a door for the WWE officials to minimize the damage. You can listen to Triple H’s comments in the embedded video below.