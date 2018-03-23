NBA Rumors: Devin Booker Is ‘Tired Of Losing’ And Being League’s Laughingstock, Says Suns’ Teammate

Phoenix Suns veteran Jared Dudley believes Devin Booker is already tired of losing and will push the team to make a huge roster overhaul in the upcoming offseason.

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is currently taking the right path to becoming one of the best players in the league. Unfortunately, despite his superstar performance almost every night, the Suns remain one of the worst NBA teams in the past years. According to Kynan Marlin of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Booker will be eligible to sign a max extension with the Suns for five years worth $156 million.

Since being drafted with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, Booker showed his capability to lead the team and has been viewed as the face of the Phoenix franchise. In his first three seasons in the league, he’s averaging 19.8 points and 3.5 assists on 42.6 percent shooting from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. However, being on a losing team will make any player frustrated, especially for someone with superstar potential like Booker.

If the Suns won’t improve, it will not be a surprise if the 21-year-old shooting guard finds his way out of the team. Suns veteran forward Jared Dudley expressed his dismay over the team’s current situation and added that, like him, Devin Booker is already “tired of losing.” However, Dudley believes that the Suns have the power to turn things around in the upcoming offseason and could start by giving Booker a maximum contract extension.

After signing another long-term deal with the Suns, Dudley said Booker will be more aggressive in pushing the team to improve their current roster.

“He has had three years of us having losing, bottom top-five worst teams in the NBA. (After he signs his contract) that’s when I think he’ll be even more vocal,” Dudley said. “He has already started because his game is all-star ready. When you’re that young and you’re all-star ready, and you putting your work and your time in, you now want the team to catch up with your skill.”

With the current assets they have, the Suns are in a strong position to acquire quality and experienced players who could help Devin Booker bring the team back to title contention. Suns General Manager Ryan McDonough assured fans that the Suns will be a very different team next season, hinting at their plan to make a huge roster overhaul this summer.

As of now, the Suns are on a nine-game losing streak, tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for having the worst record in the league for the 2017-18 NBA season. Booker’s recent injury turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as it will strengthen the Suns’ chance of securing a lottery pick. The 2018 NBA draft will be loaded with talented players like DeAndre Ayton, Michael Porter, Jr., Trae Young, and Luka Doncic.