‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cancellation Rumors Ignited After Cast Talk About Possible Finale Scene

Johnny Galecki and Kunal Nayyar talked about the possible finale scene of 'The Big Bang Theory.'

The Big Bang Theory is certainly one of the most successful comedy television sitcoms to date. However, the beloved show’s cancellation rumors never really stopped ever since it was speculated to have reached the end of the line in Season 10. Although the CBS series is picked up for Season 12, many believed that it will be its last, especially when two of the cast have started to talk about the possible finale scene.

Talking to Us Weekly at the Paley Center for Media’s PaleyFest panel on March 21, Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard Hofstadter on the CBS sitcom, admitted that it’s going to be a hard pill to swallow if The Big Bang Theory will officially come to an end. Although the 42-year-old actor did not confirm nor deny the cancellation rumors, he did share that the show’s finale scene will definitely be tissue-worthy.

“I hope they write something emotional, because I know we’re all gonna be crying anyway. So you might as well make it appropriate!” Johnny Galecki told the site. “Capture that on camera, write that to be conducive to the fact that we’re all gonna be blubbering messes that night.”

Kunal Nayyar, who plays Rajesh Koothrappali on The Big Bang Theory, then added that he envisioned the final scene to be quite simple and nothing extraordinary. He wanted the episode to be just him and the rest of the main cast, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), spending the last day together.

“I think it would be great for all the guys and the girls just to be in the living room eating Chinese food,” the 36-year-old British Indian actor shared to Us Weekly. “Wouldn’t that be a loving last scene? Just talking nonsense in the end.”

On top of that, Jim Parsons has also addressed the rumored ending of The Big Bang Theory earlier this year. Just like his co-stars, the actor did not confirm the cancellation of the series, but he also did not deny the possibility. However, he noted that despite all these talks about Season 12 being the last one of the show, the cast and producers have never really discussed it yet.