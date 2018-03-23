Blake Griffin Can’t Wait To Have More Time To Spend With Kendall Jenner According To Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin have been together for a while now, but they both have really busy schedules. Now, Hollywood Life is sharing that Blake is really excited for some free time, which also means getting to spend more time with Kendall. It turns out that Detriot may not make the playoffs and if that happens there is one big benefit for Blake. Then he would have time off early and be able to spend some of it with his girl. He is constantly on the road and playing basketball right now.

A source shared that Blake sees this as a “silver lining” if they don’t make the playoffs. He does still have 11 games left this season, so he will be busy for a bit, but unless things really change it isn’t looking like he will make the playoffs at all. They are in 9th place right now and only the top eight teams get to go on.

Once he is done with this season, Blake will get to go back to LA and spend time with family and Kendall. She does travel a lot with her work, but her homefront is in LA. That could also end up getting him filmed for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The source explained more saying, “But he is looking forward to taking advantage of his extra time off to be in Kendall’s arms and really go all out to make the relationship really awesome and meaningful — exactly the way he wants it to be.” These two do seem to be doing well, but they haven’t had enough time together to really focus on their relationship.

The source also said that things have “cooled down” since he was traded to Detriot. It can’t be easy having a relationship with someone when you aren’t even in the same area very much. Only time will tell if these two can end up making it work, but it does sound like they are very hopeful that their relationship can last.

So far, the fans have not been able to see Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin together on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Hopefully, that will change in the future, but she is a bit more private about her life than her sisters. Don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they air on Sunday nights on E!. If Kendall and Blake decide to stay pretty serious that would be the time he would show up on the reality series.