Tristan Thompson Reveals How He Feels About Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Body, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian embraced everything about her pregnancy, including weight gain. But is Tristan Thompson as accepting as she is?

Khloe Kardashian has been hoping to have a baby, even before she was married to Lamar Odom. Now that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is finally pregnant, she has embraced everything about it, including the weight gain. But is Tristan Thompson as open to the reality star’s pregnancy body like she is?

According to a Hollywood Life source, the Cleveland Cavaliers star absolutely loves Khloe Kardashian’s new curves. The insider revealed that Tristan Thompson feels that the blonde beauty’s pregnant body is actually her sexiest look ever.

“He is madly in love with her. He thinks she looks sexier than ever as she carries his baby,” the source told the site. “Tristan thinks Khloe’s curves are incredibly attractive and he can’t keep his hands off her.”

As a matter of fact, the insider shared that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still enjoying being intimate with each other despite the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star being heavily pregnant. The mother-to-be is going to give birth at any time, and the source revealed that she and the NBA star are definitely closer than ever.

“Tristan has told Khloe he wants to keep having sex with her right up until her water breaks, and she thinks that is a great idea,” the insider said. “They are closer than ever as her pregnancy is coming to an end, and things have never been better between them.”

When the news first broke that Khloe Kardashian was dating Tristan Thompson, many thought that it was a relationship bound for failure. The professional basketball player was fresh out from his romance with Jordan Craig at the time, which was already a huge red flag for the reality star’s supporters. On top of that, Tristan just had a baby with the Instagram model as well.

As for Khloe Kardashian, she had her heart broken many times by basketball players. But just when everyone thought that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was ready to throw in the towel and give up on love, she found Tristan Thompson and their chemistry was absolutely undeniable. Now, the couple is going to welcome their first baby together soon.