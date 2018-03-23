Arie Luyendyk, Jr., Lauren Burnham Already Have Wedding Plans And It Is Soon According, To ‘Life & Style’

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham seem to be doing great since he made the decision to be with her instead of Becca. They are spending time together and she already made the move to live with him. Now, Life & Style is sharing that Arie and Lauren already know when they want to get married and they won’t be waiting long for it.

The couple spoke exclusively to Life & Style and told them that they may end up doing a destination wedding, but that it isn’t going to be a long time before they do it. They are planning for doing it in either August or September, which isn’t far away. Lauren’s mom is so excited about it, and hopes that they tie the knot this summer.

Another thing that Lauren admits is that she was expecting a ton of backlash, but they are avoiding social networks, and when they are out in public people are supportive. According to Lauren, people are being a lot nicer in public than she had expected them to be.

An insider is saying that they would like to get married on television, but you never know what ABC will want to do. They haven’t done as many weddings on television as they used to do. With all of the backlash that Arie Luyendyk, Jr. got for changing his mind at the end of the season, ABC might decide that they just want to be done with them and move on. The fans will just have to wait and see how it all ends up going down. Lauren’s mom did admit that she likes the idea of a television wedding, but it sounds like part of that is so they wouldn’t have to pay the entire bill. You can’t turn down a huge wedding that is entirely paid for by ABC.

For now, fans are going to have to wait and see if Arie and Lauren tie the knot soon. Don’t miss The Bachelorette when it starts to air on May 28, 2018, with Becca K. trying to find love. She has already started filming her season.