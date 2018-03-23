Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Currently Relying On Getting Freebies For Their Baby

Jinger Duggar says that she and her husband haven't done any shopping for their baby.

Jinger Duggar is more than halfway through her pregnancy, but she recently admitted that she’s done little to prepare for her little one’s arrival. The Counting On star told Us Weekly that she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, haven’t made any major baby-related purchases. However, the parents-to-be have accepted a few freebies from a friend.

Based on her latest baby bump update on Instagram, Jinger Duggar will be 23 weeks pregnant next week. However, the first-time mom is in no rush to get her baby’s nursery ready. So far, all she has for her baby are some used items that were given to her.

“Now that I’m halfway through my pregnancy, we haven’t really collected anything,” Jinger said. “A friend of ours had some stuff they were getting rid of, so that was really nice because they were able to give us baby swings and things like that that we needed, but we haven’t started on anything as far as prep for the baby.”

The fact that Jinger Duggar hasn’t been browsing thrift stores in search of steals on cute baby clothes might surprise some Duggar fans. After all, she did once gush about how much she was looking forward to shopping for clothing for her future kids. During an August, 2017, episode of Counting On, Jinger set out in search of the perfect Texas-themed gifts for her nieces and nephews. These included some baby-sized cowboy boots, which she found absolutely adorable.

“As I look at the little shoes, it’s like, ‘Oh, these are so cute!'” Jinger said, as reported by In Touch Weekly. “I’m thinking, well, whenever — if the Lord would bless us with kids, it would be amazing. Now I know where I can do my shopping.”

There may be a perfectly good reason Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo haven’t done much preparation for the arrival of the first child, as far as purchasing toys, clothing, and nursery decor is concerned. Jinger recently revealed that she and Jeremy still haven’t found out their baby’s sex, so they may be waiting until they know whether they’re having a boy or girl before they start putting together their baby’s wardrobe and decorating the nursery. In their pregnancy announcement video, Jeremy did say that they weren’t going to paint the nursery until they learned their baby’s sex.

If Jinger Duggar finds out that she’s pregnant with a baby boy, she might not have to do much clothing shopping at all. Her siblings have been on a boy streak lately, with Joy-Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar, Jill Duggar, and Jessa Duggar all welcoming sons in the last two years. That’s a lot of hand-me-downs for Jinger to take advantage of. However, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are also expecting a baby boy, and Kendra’s due date is a few weeks earlier than Jinger’s. This means that Kendra and Joseph will get dibs on all the best stuff.

Jinger may also be waiting to see what gifts she receives at her baby shower before she gets serious about buying stuff for her bundle of joy. First-time Duggar moms usually create public baby registries that allow friends, family members, and fans to buy baby items for them, so Jinger may get a lot more freebies in the coming weeks.