Josiah Duggar Gets Dirty With Lauren Swanson On Instagram, Copies Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth’s Photo

Josiah Duggar shows that his girlfriend is not afraid to get dirty on Instagram.

Josiah Duggar may have only been engaged to Lauren Swanson for a month, but he certainly is not afraid to get dirty with her. As per Duggar tradition, the 21-year-old is well versed in automotive repair, which means that he fixes his own cars, as well as those that his father sells. This week, he got his girlfriend to join him when he had to put in hours as a mechanic, and it looked like Lauren held her own.

The 21-year-old Duggar and the 18-year-old Swanson got engaged earlier this month, just a few months after dating. Like his older brother, Joseph, Josiah decided to go for someone that his family knows very well, which meant that he did not have to have a very long courting period.

“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together,” he said to People Magazine. “Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined.”

He is the only unmarried Duggar to have an active Instagram, so he naturally made sure to spread his love on his social media account. Lauren first made an appearance on January 23, during the Duggar family trip to New Zealand, which is where Josiah and Lauren made their courtship announcement.

Since then, she has appeared numerous times on his Instagram.

However, the latest photo of the two seemed rather unoriginal. Josiah decided to snap a selfie with his girlfriend while they were working on a car.

This shot was very similar in content and style to the one Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth posted right after they came back from their honeymoon.

Unlike Joy and Austin, Josiah and Lauren did not wait until they were married to make sure that they are compatible when it comes to fixing cars.

They have already set up their wedding registry, which shows that their big day is set to be August 28, 2018. Right now, they do not have anything listed, which could indicate that they are still feeling pretty relaxed about their wedding planning.