Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus Defective Touchscreen, Owners Detect Dead Zones On Top And Bottom Area

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are officially on sale, but some owners of the latest flagship device from the South Korean tech giant are not too thrilled due to non-responsive touchscreen areas on their device.

As reported by CNET, there are complaints about dead zones on the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus touchscreen on Reddit and Samsung forums. Some users say that the top portion of their screen is not responding while others have the same issue but on the bottom part of the smartphone.

Dead Zones Plague Samsung’s Latest Flagship Device

Some Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus users posted GIFs and videos to show users what exactly is the problem with the device. Since users are reporting that different areas of the phone are not responding, it appears that the issue is not confined to a specific portion. Reports of this issue continue to emerge, and it’s not sure if only a limited number of handsets are affected or if it affects all Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus devices.

Users with this problem tried to fix the issue through a factory reset, and as reported by Android Police, this worked for at least one user. Another fix which could work is to increase the sensitivity of the screen.

Dead zones or areas where inputs get ignored or unregistered is annoying, especially on a touchscreen device. The problem with the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus seems to lie with the digitizer.

Unresponsive Means Useless

Since the problem is more prevalent on the bottom and the top portion of the device, things get annoying. For users where the top portion of the gadget doesn’t work, it’s impossible to pull down the notification tray. Meanwhile, in devices where the bottom part of the screen is unresponsive, it’s difficult to access the keyboard.

Most reports come from Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus owners, although there have also been S9 users who shared that they also have the same issue with their device. In fact, some users went as far as asking Samsung support if they can do a trade-in.

Since there are no navigation buttons or a home button on the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, the device needs to have a functional touchscreen or else operating the device would be a nightmare. Replacing the device or having it fixed is still an option since new units are covered by the standard one-year warranty.

Samsung also released a comment regarding this issue.

“At Samsung, customer satisfaction is core to our business and we aim to deliver the best possible experience. We are looking into a limited number of reports of Galaxy S9/S9+ touchscreen responsiveness issues. We are working with affected customers and investigating. “We encourage any customer with questions to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG.”

Hopefully, the problems with Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are isolated. Otherwise, the South Korean tech firm will have another item to include on its list of botched releases.