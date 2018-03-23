Indianapolis Street Drug Causes Zombie-Like Behavior, City Sees Shocking Rise In Overdoses

KD causes its users to lose all motor functions and engage in extremely bizarre behavior, such as removing all clothing and attempting to eat dirt.

The city of Indianapolis has seen a recent spike in overdoses due to a street drug laced with heavy-duty bug spray, the effects of which cause the users to behave in a zombie-like manner, unable to communicate with those around them or function properly whatsoever. The drug, called KD, has been making its way around the state’s capital since last year, with several thousand individuals losing their lives after consuming too much.

WTVR describes the street drug as either a mix of tobacco, marijuana, or spice which is doused in a spray similar to Raid, the heavy-duty bug repellent which contains not only piperonyl butoxide and permethrin, but also a range of other extremely harmful ingredients such as cypermethrin and imipothrin, to name a few. Although Raid on its own is not said to be particularly toxic when ingested by humans, the aforementioned ingredients mixed with other elements can and has proven to be extremely lethal. The narcotic is ingested via smoking, according to Indianapolis drug squad heads.

Indianapolis’ Fire Department Captain Chris Major gave a detailed statement on the epidemic sweeping the streets of his city, describing those he has witnessed in a state of overdose as being unable to speak to law enforcement officials at all, with many being found with the drug still in their hand. Major goes on to say that this speaks volumes to just how far KD takes its toll on users, with their actions becoming so uncontrollable that they end up trying to eat dirt out of the ground, taking their clothes off, and essentially losing all motor control.

IFD Station 27, reveals Live Science, is said to have seen up to 27 KD overdoses in just one day, with Cpt. Major stressing just how dangerous the drug is, namely due to its users really having no idea exactly what they are putting in their body. The chance they are taking by consuming it is one of extreme likelihood of fatality, but given that the narcotic is so readily accessible on the streets, this had led to dozens of people taking it on a regular basis. The drug is also said to be extremely addictive, with Indianapolis law enforcement officials admitting that they see the same people overdosing from it time and time again.