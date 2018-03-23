WWE News: ‘WrestleMania 34’ Main Event Is Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns At Sportsbook, Daniel Bryan Moves Up

One match continues to lead all others as the choice for final match at 'Mania,' but a new contender is emerging.

With the WWE WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view approaching quickly, the main event match still seems to be up in the air, at least as far as fans are concerned. WWE has several potential blockbuster matches they could feature at the close of the show. They include a WWE Championship dream match between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles, as well as a potential showdown between John Cena and The Undertaker. There’s also the possibility of Roman Reigns going after Brock Lesnar’s Universal title or Ronda Rousey making her debut in the main event spot. A new possible final match for the show has also emerged due to news announced this past week.

The WWE Universal Championship match is still leading, at least at the sportsbooks. At the WWE Leaks website, they indicate that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns was the 7 to 10 odds on favorite to be held as this year’s WrestleMania main event. It had previously had odds of 1 to 2 under a week ago. That’s followed by “Any Women’s Match” at even odds, and then “Any Undertaker Match” at 7 to 4 odds. There is no official match featuring The Undertaker yet, but fans already see it coming. Meanwhile, just behind that Undertaker option, the “Any Bryan Match” option has made a move.

WWE star Daniel Bryan has moved up on the sportsbook odds to be in the ‘WrestleMania’ main event match. WWE

After previously being listed as a 10 to 1 choice last week, that option is now at 2 to 1 odds to finish off the WrestleMania 34 card. The odds jump comes after the major announcement this past Tuesday that Daniel Bryan had been cleared to return to the wrestling ring. On that same night, Bryan talked about his return on SmackDown Live and even teased a WrestleMania match by looking up at the banner hanging overhead. Later in the show, he would suffer a vicious attack at the hands of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, requiring Bryan to be stretchered out of the arena.

It’s unknown if WWE has already made up their minds, but they may have a lot to contemplate with this choice. With Bryan, they clearly have a huge opportunity on their hands as the fans were ecstatic over the news this past week. With Roman Reigns, they have a newer “top” superstar they continue to try to push to the fans. It has resulted in booed victories and promos in the ring for Reigns, although the WWE continues their attempts with him.

Still, the show is likely to produce plenty of great WrestleMania moments from start to finish. Fans will get to see Rousey’s debut, a wrestling dream match, and the return of The Undertaker and Daniel Bryan. Unfortunately, not all of those moments can be the grand finale, so fans will need to savor each as they occur.