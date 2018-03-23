‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani’s Life Is In Shambles After Baby Secret Is Exposed

Everything is about to change for Lani, JJ, Eli, and Gabi.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is about to go through one of the most difficult times in her life. Lani, who was forced to tell the truth about her affair with Eli Grant while on the witness stand at Gabi Hernandez’s murder trial, will now have to deal with the heartbreaking consequences of her one-night stand.

According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest via Twitter user @nicholsevansfan, Days of Our Lives fans will see chaos break out in the courtroom as soon as Lani reveals that she had an affair with Eli. While Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) already knows about Lani and Eli’s hookup, she was promised by both parties that the baby that Lani is carrying does not belong to Eli, but to Lani’s boyfriend JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). However, the truth about the baby’s paternity will soon be revealed.

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Lani is pregnant with Eli’s baby, but she and Eli have promised to let everyone believe that JJ is the father of the child. However, Eli recently revealed that he’s been having second thoughts. When the news comes out that Eli is the father, JJ will be devastated. He has excitedly been planning his future with Lani, which included getting married and raising their child. In addition, Eli’s girlfriend, Gabi, will also be heartbroken by the betrayal.

The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani will be completely broken when the news about the baby finally gets out. She will want nothing to do with Eli. Gabi will reportedly tell Eli that she never wants to see him again after he admits he’s the father of Lani’s unborn child. She’ll cut him out of her life for good this time due to his dishonesty. Lani will blame Eli for everything that has happened and for letting the paternity secret out. She will beg JJ to work things out, but it seems that the damage may already be done.

Days of Our Lives fans can see all the drama play out when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC.