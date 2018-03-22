‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve & Kayla Get Heartbreaking News As Their Lives Change Forever

Steve and Kayla will have to make some major adjustments to their lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes reveal that Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) is going to be in for a shocking health crisis. Steve, whose eyesight was damaged by the toxic poison given to him by his best friend John Black (Drake Hogestyn), will officially lose all sight.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers by Soap Opera Digest posted by Daytime Royalty, Steve will go completely blind, and it will be a huge adjustment for him, his wife Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and his son Trip (Lucas Adams). Steve will reportedly put on a brave face and try his best to hide the fact that he is terrified over being blind for the rest of his life. However, Kayla will likely see right through his facade.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will see Steve push forward and ask John to buy him out of his partnership at Black Patch. Steve won’t want to feel like he is being a burden to anyone, especially Kayla. However, John will refuse to let his partner give up on himself.

In an effort to make things a bit better, Kayla will buy Steve a brand new pair of sunglasses for him to wear, so that he can lose the patch, but still cover up the fact that he only has one eye. Steve and Kayla will likely be praying for a miracle, but they will know that they’ll have to get used to the fact that Steve won’t be able to see anymore. He’ll never again look at the faces of his family, including his three children, Stephanie, Joey, and Tripp, or stare into his wife’s eyes. He’ll also be forced to quit his job as a private detective and live a much quieter life. However, Days of Our Lives fans know that Steve Johnson is a fighter, and he’ll likely continue to fight to live a better life even though he now has a handicap. DOOL fans can expect a lot of emotional scenes between Steve and Kayla in the future as they adjust to their new normal.

In the latest #DAYS, Kayla has grim news for Steve.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/wrAdU2qpnO — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 27, 2018

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.