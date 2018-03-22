Bikini-Clad Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Silhouette Photo Of Her Gazing Out At The Tropical Ocean

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares images of the family's Caribbean vacation, and posts a silhoutte-like image of her in a bikini overlooking the ocean.

A bikini-clad Catherine Zeta-Jones is seen gazing out at the tropical ocean from her hotel balcony in a photo she shared on Instagram. The actress is currently on vacation with her husband, Michael Douglas, and two kids, Carys, 14, and Dylan, 17.

The family just wrapped up a family vacation in Canada where they skied in the mountains. For the past several days, Zeta-Jones and Douglas have continued their journey to the warm Caribbean. Their daughter, Carys, has shared images on her social media account of the tropical getaway as well.

The Daily Mail reports that Catherine Zeta-Jones was overlooking the water in Punta Cuna as she stood on the balcony in her bikini. The 48-year-old also had on a large sunhat.

“Morning,” Catherine wrote in her Instagram caption.

The photo has the feel of a silhouette due to the darkness and blue saturation filter. Her string bikini appears to have horizontal stripes. Followers on social media raved at how great the stunning movie star looks.

Zeta-Jones posted another image on Thursday of her enjoying tropical paradise. She’s seen swimming in the gorgeous turquoise water on her back, which can be viewed at the bottom of the page.

Many fans were trying to guess where she was at, but the Daily Mail revealed that Catherine and her family are in the Dominican Republic. It’s unknown if they’ll make stops at other tropical destinations.

Morning???? A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Mar 21, 2018 at 7:17am PDT

Another image Catherine shared was of her wearing sunglasses while chilling on the beach. She wasn’t wearing a bikini in the photo, but had on a stylish knitted top.

Tangled up in blue???? A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Mar 20, 2018 at 1:23pm PDT

Floating away#peaceful???? A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Mar 22, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

On Sunday, Zeta-Jones posted a cool then-and now-image of the family. She and Douglas were shown doing their best impression of cradling their kids like they did for a photo when they were much younger. The photo was shot at the same Canadian cabin where it was snapped several years ago. The image can be viewed in this article on the Inquisitr.

It was over Christmastime that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Douglas traveled with their kids to India, Cambodia, Thailand, and Hong Kong. The Cocaine Godmother star and both of her kids posted a number of images from their adventures on social media. It’s obvious this family knows how to unwind and enjoy the good life!