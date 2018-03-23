240 Human Bones Dissolved In Acid Found By Police In Mexico, Suspected To Be Victims Of ‘The Soup Maker’

Authorities believe that the gruesome act was carried out by a notorious hitman involved in a drug cartel, 'Daily Mail' reported.

At least 240 remains of unidentified people were discovered by police during a search in Tijuana, Mexico. The human bones were reportedly dissolved in barrels filled with acid before dumping them in mass graves.

Authorities believe that the gruesome act was the work of the infamous hitman Santiago Meza Lopez. Apparently, the suspected murderer was nicknamed “The Soup Maker” because of his horrific method of killings, the Daily Mail reported.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, bone fragments were laid out by authorities in an area known as The Chicken Coop in Tijuana, in the Mexican state of Baja California.

Based on the investigation, The Soup Maker allegedly put his victims’ bodies in barrels of acid before pouring them into the pits to dissolve the flesh and bone underground.

Workers have found 16,500 liters of organic material and between 170 and 200 kilograms of human bones in the site.

And while 240 remains were initially discovered, authorities fear the killer’s graveyard pit could possibly hold as many as 650 victims.

In a statement released by the president of the United for the Disappeared of Baja California, Fernando Ocegueda Flores, he revealed that some of the bodies recovered on the scene were “almost complete,” but still challenging to be identified.

Digging at the site has been ongoing since Santiago Meza Lopez was put into custody in 2009. Since then, authorities have unearthed human bones and body parts, The Sun reported. In 2011, authorities discovered fat, skin, and bones believed to be victims of The Soup Maker.

Interestingly, Lopez has admitted in the past that he was paid over $600 a week to dispose of the bodies believed to be rivals of Teodoro Garcia Simental from the Tijuana-based Arellano Felix drug cartel.

He admitted that his busiest period was in December 2007, when he was ordered to dispose of 32 human bodies.

Santiago Meza Lopez, a.k.a. The Soup Maker, allegedly worked for the Sinaloa Drug Cartel, which is considered to be one of the most dangerous gangs in the world. The hitman was arrested in 2009 and has been accused of murdering at least 300 people by a prosecutor. He is still awaiting sentencing for his crimes.