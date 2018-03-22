‘DWTS’: Pregnant Kym Johnson Shows 8-Month Twin-Babies Bump While Last-Minute Baby Shopping

Kym was spotted doing some last minute baby shopping for her twins with her bump on display.

Former Dancing with the Stars dancer Kym Johnson will be giving birth to her and husband Robert Herjavec’s twins in just a few weeks, and the star was proudly putting her growing bump on display while doing some last-minute shopping for her impending arrivals in California this week.

The DWTS pro was spotted by photographers while taking care of what appeared to be her final bit of baby shopping before her babies arrive, as Daily Mail published candid photos of Johnson stepping out in a figure-hugging black dress that perfectly showcased her belly at close to eight months pregnant.

The star paired her tight black dress with tall black boots and an oversized coat as she visited the California children’s store Couture Kids on March 21. The Daily Mail reported that she was shopping, likely for her twins.

Kym, 41, who married the Shark Tank businessman in 2016 after the two first met a year earlier when they were partnered up together on Dancing with the Stars, also opted to keep things simple as she made her way around Los Angeles.

Johnson, who’s famous for her uber-glamourous look on DWTS, also appeared to go makeup-free for her trip out with her bump for last-minute supplies ahead of the impending birth of her babies, who will be her first children.

Kym’s trip to the Los Angeles baby store came shortly after she shared a video of herself working out while pregnant on social media, which showed her stretching out with exercise bands wrapped around her feet.

Johnson then explained in the caption that she has “tried to stay active with dance… and pre natal pilates” while pregnant with her twins. She then closed out the caption with the hashtags #prenatalpilates, #twins, #dance, and #workout.

The dancer was also spotted running a few errands earlier this week by OK! Magazine, who shared photos of Johnson out and about while dressed all in black as she kept busy ahead of welcoming her twins into the world.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kym recently revealed to fans that she is currently 33 weeks pregnant which puts her very close to being eight months along.

That means it’s just a matter of weeks before Kym and Robert officially become parents to their new babies.

Johnson and Herjavec confirmed in December that they were expecting their first child together and also revealed the exciting news that they’re actually about to welcome twins into the world.

John Sciulli / Getty Images

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” Kym and Robert told People in a statement while officially confirming the pregnancy to the outlet. The couple then added that they were “very grateful for the blessing of twins.”

While the babies will be the first for pregnant Kym, Robert is already a father of three from a previous marriage.