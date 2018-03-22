NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving May Choose To Sit Out Rest Of Season, According To ‘FanSided’

Will Kyrie Irving sit out the rest of the Boston Celtics' season?

There’s a chance that Kyrie Irving may choose to sit out the rest of the NBA season, according to FanSided site Sir Charles In Charles. In his piece, David Early believes that Kyrie may choose to have the surgery early and not risk any further damage that could alter his career.

Another reason why Irving might want to call it a season is that he sees the potential the Celtics have moving forward. Unlike the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics actually have a shot at longevity with Al Horford, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and more. Irving shutting it down might damage the Celtics’ chances this year, but their future is still bright.

For Danny Ainge, this has to sting. He has spent the last few years building a contender with great moves as the GM only to see it possibly fall apart for the second straight year. However, another reason that may have Ainge worried is that in a little over a year, Irving will become a free agent. Let’s say that Irving decides to sit it out, then he comes back and the Celtics don’t’ win a title. Will Irving decide to leave the team to join another?

As for Irving, he also has to look at his impending free agency as well. If he decides to continue to play, how much serious damage could he do to his knee and his wallet if it never heals properly?

Even with the young core that the Celtics have built, there are no guarantees in the NBA. If Kyrie sits, the Celtics title hopes are over. If he plays, he may risk further damage. This is a tough decision both he and Ainge must make, but at the end of the day, it’s Irving’s call.

Now, the Celtics will be fully loaded in 2018 with the return of Hayward, possibly a lottery pick from the Lakers/Sixers and a year wiser for their young players. With rumors circling that the Celtics might chase after Anthony Davis, the 2018-19 Celtics could be a sight to behold. But none of that will happen if Kyrie Irving is not 100 percent healthy.