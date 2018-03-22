Lea Michele Flaunts Bikini Tan Lines In High-Cut Neon Swimsuit During Maui Getaway With Her Mom

Lea Michele has an incredible collection of swimwear.

Lea Michele is using her Hawaiian vacation as an excuse to show off some of her most stylish swimsuits. The former Glee star packed plenty of bikinis and one-pieces for her recent Maui getaway with her mom, and she’s been treating her social media followers to photos of her colorful beachwear.

As reported by the Daily Mail, one of Lea Michele’s latest looks is a high-cut neon green swimsuit. On Thursday, the 31-year-old shared a photo of the revealing one-piece on Twitter, and it’s entirely possible that her mother, Edith Sarfati, snapped the sexy image for her. The two women have spent days soaking up the sun in Maui. Their tranquil trip to the tropical island began sometime last week, according to Lea’s Instagram page.

In the Twitter photo of her bright one-piece swimsuit, Lea Michele is posing with her back to the camera and is looking over one shoulder. The high cut of the swimsuit reveals tan lines from one of her bikinis and a tattoo on her lower back. According to Us Weekly, the ink is a butterfly. It’s a fitting work of body art for Lea to show off during this particular trip because she got the tattoo with her mom.

“Mom and I sure know how to vacation!” wrote the former Scream Queens star of their latest mother/daughter bonding experience.

Lea Michele showed off some of the swimwear that was likely responsible for leaving behind her visible tan lines in a few of her other social media snapshots. In one image, she’s wearing a black bikini while sitting on the edge of a pool. She’s taking in the serene, sun-drenched scenery, which includes lush greenery, palm trees, and the sea.

????????☀️ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Mar 21, 2018 at 11:03am PDT

In another photo, Lea Michele is rocking a swimsuit coverup that doesn’t completely conceal her bikini body. The sheer, ankle-length coverup is embroidered with flowers and leaves, and it accentuates the actress’ trim tummy with two buttons at the waist. She’s wearing it over a black bikini top paired with neon yellow bikini bottoms.

????☀️ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Mar 18, 2018 at 3:45pm PDT

Luckily for those who are envious of Lea Michele’s bikini body, she’s spilled a few secrets about how she makes sure that her body looks its best for swimsuit season. She told E! News that she cuts down on bread and dairy before she hits the beach, and she also increases the intensity of her workouts. For cardio, she’s a fan of Body by Simone, which combines dance with Pilates and other equipment-free exercises, according to PopSugar. The actress also recommends working out with friends for a little extra fitness motivation. Clearly, what she’s doing is working.