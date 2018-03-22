How Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Lost 20lbs, According To ‘OK!’

Kelly has reportedly seen a weight loss of a whopping 20 pounds.

Kelly Clarkson has been stunning fans since joining the coaching panel on The Voice earlier this year. However, it’s more than her bubbly energy and sassy remarks that have been impressing viewers of the popular NBC series. According to a recent report from OK! Magazine, the former American Idol winner has recently lost a whopping 20 pounds and is said to be “absolutely thrilled” with her new body.

Hollywood Life is reporting that Clarkson has been eating a lot healthier lately and is still enjoying all the food she loves but with a healthier twist.

Allegedly, Kelly’s weight loss is down to her cutting out soda and processed foods as well as learning how to prepare “healthier versions of her favorite Southern dishes so she can still enjoy the food she loves.”

According to OK! Magazine’s report, the secret to Kelly’s 20-pound weight loss also includes a lot of portion control, which has given her a whole lot more energy lately.

The publication recently claimed that the new Voice coach, who has two children, still enjoys the same meals but is now “eating only half of what’s on her plate and saving the rest for lunch the next day.”

“Kelly can’t believe how well it works,” the source continued of the star’s healthy new lifestyle cutting down the amount she used to eat

The insider added that she still enjoys a glass of wine but has cut down to just one or two glasses when she’s in the mood for an alcoholic drink.

Clarkson hasn’t confirmed the amount of weight she’s allegedly lost and hasn’t spoken publicly about her diet herself, though the star has opened up about her weight multiple times in the past.

Just last year, she claimed that she was “miserable” when she was thinner at the start of her career, shortly after winning the very first season of American Idol in 2002.

“When I was really skinny I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense,” Kelly explained to Attitude in 2017.

Clarkson then wrote on Twitter, “I wasn’t ever miserable because I had to be thin. I said I was miserable & as a result I became thin.”

The “Whole Lotta Woman” singer then added that she was so obsessed with working out to stay in shape that she injured her knees and her feet.

“I like wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time.”

Kelly spoke about her weight again in an interview Redbook a few weeks later, claiming that she’s actually heavier when she’s at her happiest, but she isn’t too worried about her weight these days.

“People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it,” Clarkson said, claiming that she was often “fat shamed” on social media by trolls who claimed she was too big.

Notably, Kelly seems happier than ever right now and has been showing off a number of photos of herself looking happy and healthy on social media showing off her reported weight loss.

The star shared a snap with her 3.1 million followers in February that showed her stunning curves in a black corset dress, just days after Radar Online alleged that the singer will more than likely return to the NBC series as a coach again in the future.

Kelly Clarkson appears as a coach on The Voice Season 14 alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.