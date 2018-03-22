‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Sandra Oh Talks Possibility Of Returning As Cristina Yang

Will Sandra Oh ever return to 'Grey's Anatomy'?

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh is opening up about a possible return to the ABC medical drama. The actress, who played Cristina Yang on the series for 10 seasons, reveals her thoughts on stepping back into Cristina’s shoes.

According to a March 22 report by Entertainment Weekly, Sandra Oh is more than happy on her new series, Killing Eve, a spy thriller which will air on BBC America. However, nagging questions about whether or not she’ll return to Grey’s Anatomy as Cristina Yang always seem to surface.

The actress says she thinks it’s “so funny” that there seem to be rumors that she’s returning to Grey’s Anatomy “every year.” However, she says she is “pleased and grateful” that people are still “attached” to the show and to the character of Cristina. “It means a lot to me,” Oh insisted

However, when asked if she would ever consider returning to Grey’s Anatomy, she revealed that she’s much too involved in playing her new character, Eve, to think too much about her former role. Sandra Oh claims that stepping back into Cristina’s shoes “doesn’t feel right now,” but she can’t speak to what the future may hold for her or the ABC medical drama. She did reveal that it would be hard to return to the show after Cristina’s perfect ending, but she did not confirm or deny a possible return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

In the past, Sandra Oh has revealed that she would be open to returning to Grey’s Anatomy for the show’s series finale. However, the show is currently going strong 14 seasons in. While ABC recently announced that longtime characters Arizona Robbins, played by Jessica Capshaw, and April Kepner, portrayed by Sarah Drew, would be leaving the show after the current season, Grey’s will return for Season 15 in the fall.

It’s unclear how many seasons Grey’s Anatomy may have left, but it seems that fans would love to see Sandra Oh return to the character of the super competitive and career oriented Cristina Yang before the series sees its curtain call.

Grey’s Anatomy currently airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.