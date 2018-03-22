WWE News: WWE Confirms They Have Had Talks With Hulk Hogan About His Return And What He Will Do

After almost three years away from WWE, it looks like Hulk Hogan may actually be on his way back soon.

It is closing in on three years since Hulk Hogan had anything at all to do with WWE, but that may end up changing very soon. There have been countless rumors about Hogan returning for another run or a match at WrestleMania or as an ambassador, but nothing has ever come of them. However, it looks like the “Immortal” Hulk Hogan may finally be back where he has had so much success, and WWE has confirmed that talks are underway.

After the Hogan sex tape leaked and revealed the former WWE Champion using racist language, the company broke ties with him. Hogan wasn’t simply fired from the contract he had in place back in 2015 — WWE tried to erase almost any sign of him from wrestling.

There have been some people who thought Hogan would have been back in WWE by now, but the rumors have simply come and gone without anything happening. However, it seems as if something is finally going to happen, and the Hulkster will be back with the company before too long.

According to PW Insider, WWE has confirmed that there is nothing in place at this time, but discussions are ongoing.

The Stage Could Be Set for A Hulk Hogan WWE Return. Complete story at https://t.co/DuYeJjxIgl pic.twitter.com/Qh5dVCLCtI — Mike Johnson (@MikePWInsider) March 22, 2018

On The Taz Show, Mike Johnson of PW Insider talked about an interesting story he’d heard but couldn’t yet confirm. Now, he has confirmation that Hulk Hogan is in negotiations for a WWE return, but there is nothing yet known as to when it may happen.

The WWE issued the following statement about Hogan’s possible return.

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE.”

Johnson went on to break that statement down and say that the return of 64-year-old Hulk Hogan to WWE could mean anything. While it has been confirmed that WWE is in talks with Hogan, it’s unclear that might entail, but Johnson had some ideas.

Ambassador for the company

General Manager or Commissioner role

Tag team partner for Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 34

A spot in the “Greatest Royal Rumble” in Saudi Arabia

DVD or WWE Network projects

Hulk Hogan is a key figure in the history of professional wrestling and in WWE, but no one is beyond facing punishment for their actions. It has been almost three years since the company has had anything to do with Hogan, but they have now confirmed that they are at least having discussions with him about a return. It seems as if his comeback is on the way, but only time will tell if it is for WrestleMania 34, one more match, or something else entirely.