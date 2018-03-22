NFL Trade Rumors: Giants’ Jason Pierre-Paul Headed To Bucs For NFL Draft Picks, Per Adam Schefter

A blockbuster trade was announced Thursday to shake up the Giants ahead of a rebuild.

The latest NFL trade rumors indicate that longtime New York Giants player Jason Pierre-Paul is on the move. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that suggests New York will send their defensive player over to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There don’t appear to be any players being sent back to the Giants’ roster, but the team could have a chance at adding some future pieces to rebuild based on the deal. Here are the latest details of what each team is sending and receiving in the speculated trade.

As Schefter indicated in his first Twitter post about the rumored trade, the Giants were trading Pierre-Paul and a fourth-round pick this NFL Draft to Tamp Bay. In exchange, the Buccaneers were said to be sending back a 2018 third-round pick and a fourth-round pick. Schefter would tweet an update less than 10 minutes that the deal was actually different.

Schefter said in his update that Pierre-Paul was being sent to the Bucs for “an additional third-round pick,” and in a separate deal, the Giants and Bucs were swapping their fourth-round picks. Either way, it means that New York has a few more NFL Draft picks to work with heading into April’s event and could make an interesting choice with their highest pick at the No. 2 spot.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay picks up a longtime defensive star from the Giants. Jason Pierre-Paul has been in the league since 2010 with New York as a defensive end. During his career with the Giants, he’s racked up 309 tackles and 58.5 sacks, along with two interceptions, each of which resulted in touchdowns for his team. Pierre-Paul also has seven fumble recoveries, with one of those ending up as a touchdown after a 43-yard return.

After Schefter’s initial tweet about the trade rumors, more information arrived about the deal from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. He tweeted out particulars of the trade suggesting that Pierre-Paul has a “Cap number of $17.5M and a salary of $11.25 million” that Tampa Bay now assumes. Rapoport also mentioned that Pierre-Paul doesn’t necessarily fit in with Tampa Bay’s defensive scheme, making the trade even more interesting. Rapoport discussed the trade earlier on NFL Network as well as the Giants’ possible draft strategy.

“This really means they could take anyone.” How does the JPP trade impact the @Giants’ #NFLDraft strategy? LATEST:

NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones relayed a series of tweets detailing comments made by Pierre-Paul about New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman, who told him he’d been traded and said it was “an offer they couldn’t refuse.”

The former Giants DE also said, “At the end of the day, it’s a business. I know that.”

Pierre-Paul also thanked the Giants for the eight years he spent with them as well as the fans that supported him.

The good news for “JPP” is that he’ll be back to play in the area where he’d previously played college ball and also closer to his son in the South Florida region.