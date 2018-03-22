Oregon Woman Accused Of Cooking Pet Chihuahua Alive

Noelle Moor allegedly told police that she put her pet in the oven because she thought her ex-boyfriend was inside the dog.

A 28-year-old Warrenton, Oregon, woman has been arrested after allegedly cooking her pet Chihuahua alive in her kitchen oven. As the Daily Astorian reports, Noelle Moor was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly killing her 7-year-old Chihuahua on Monday evening; she has been charged with first-degree animal cruelty in connection with the alleged horrific crime.

According to local law enforcement, Tuesday’s arrest was not the first time in recent weeks that they have been involved with Moor, who had recently received care at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, according to a police report connected to the animal cruelty arrest. The Oregon woman was arrested for allegedly killing her dog while being treated at Columbia Memorial Hospital. The cooking death of the Chihuahua was reported to local law enforcement by “a person close to Moor.”

A comment on theDaily Astorian website, purportedly written by the Oregon woman’s sister, indicates that Noelle Moor suffers from schizophrenia, adding that she was in the midst of an “episode” when she allegedly killed the Chihuahua, an animal named Bolt that she reportedly loved. The comment went on to explain that Moor had sought help for her condition and was “thrown out” of the institution she’d turned to.

“Her dog was her best friend and I am disgusted by what she did, but she believed her abusive ex boyfriend had possessed him and she was terrified. They never should have THROWN her out of the institution. She knew she needed help and now we are all suffering. Please keep her in your prayers. Shes the sweetest women I’ve ever met. When in her right mind she would never hurt a fly. My heart goes out to Bolt and my helping hand and compassion goes out to my beautiful sister.”

According to her sister’s comment, as well as local news reports, the Oregon woman believed that her Chihuahua was possessed by her ex-boyfriend when she allegedly took its life. Her sister claimed Moor’s ex was “abusive” and that Noelle Moor was “terrified” of the animal because she believed her ex was inside of the dog, a 7-year-old cream-colored male Chihuahua. Police believe the dog was still alive when it was placed in the oven.

As KREM2 News reports, officers responding to the report that the Oregon woman had brutally killed her dog by cooking it in the oven found the Chihuahua dead inside the oven, directly on the burner. First responders claim that by the time they arrived on the scene, the oven was off. However, the Moor’s residence allegedly smelled “of burnt hair and flesh.”

“The smell of burnt hair and flesh was still in the air.”

Moor reportedly admitted to killing the animal by cooking it in the oven when questioned by investigators. The Oregon woman was arraigned on Wednesday and is due to return to court on March 28. The remains of the Chihuahua have reportedly been turned over to Clatsop County Animal Control as part of the investigation.