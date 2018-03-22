Donald Trump Advises His 25-Year-Old Self Not To Run For President

The president made the declaration at the Generation Next Summit at the White House.

Donald Trump’s tenure as president has been clouded with numerous controversies. The Russia probe and the possible revelation of details of his extramarital affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal are some of the issues the president has to deal with, according to the New York Times. Trump’s White House has been described as “chaotic” by political analysts due to the controversies. However, the president has denied the assertion that there is chaos in the White House even with the controversies, according to the Hill.

According to Fox News, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in an interview asked Trump, “What advice would you give to the 25-year-old Donald Trump knowing what you know today?”

The president’s responded, “Don’t run for president.”

The president said in the interview that he was getting the greatest publicity until he decided to run for president. The president said there was “a lot of fake news out there” and believes that one of his greatest achievements was to expose them.

Donald Trump also said that there was some great news, saying when he says “fake” he doesn’t mean everybody. The president also rejected their approval ratings, saying “people have found out how dishonest it is.” Trump believes there are some great reporters and people in the press he has tremendous respect for and that “it was reassuring to know.”

Kirk lauded the president’s capacity to fight back against the press. The host said that the same people who said Trump would lose in a landslide victory are the same people evaluating the president through their polls. The host told Trump that many college students are being “ridiculed and silenced” for supporting him. The president claimed he has significantly more supporters across the country than polls show.

“We have shown something that a lot of people didn’t really understand. Their approval ratings are down the tubes. People have found out how dishonest it is,” said the president.

Trump opines that “most of the polls are not real too,” and the president believes that the results of the 2016 election are greater than the polls. President Trump shared that a lot of people who voted for Obama voted for him too. Donald Trump also told the host that he thinks Bernie Sanders was right about trade, but he is the only one that can fix it. Charlie Kirk believes that the media wants to see Trump fail, according to Turning Point. The interview is available on YouTube through this link.