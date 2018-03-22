‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: More Abigail Alter-Egos Could Be Revealed

Is more trouble ahead for Abigail on 'Days of our Lives?'

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) may have even more trouble ahead. The character, who is currently dealing with a split personality disorder, could actually have more alter-egos buried deep down inside of her.

According to a March 22 report by Soap Hub, Abigail is currently struggling with two alter-egos, Gabby and Dr. Laura. As Days of our Lives fans know, Gabby tends to be the vivacious one and Dr. Laura is the intelligent “gatekeeper.” Of course, Abby has no idea that she is suffering from a personality disorder, but does know that there seems to be something wrong with her health. Abby has noticed that she’s missing big chunks of time from her memory, and that she may have something seriously wrong with her. She even visited Dr. Kayla Brady at the hospital to get some tests done. However, her alter-egos stopped her from fully pursuing medical attention when they took over and pretended to be Abigail.

The website claims that many Days of our Lives fans took a poll indicating whether or not they believe more alter-egos will be revealed, and the majority of those people claim that there are more personalities inside of Abigail just waiting to come out. Since Abby already has a personality, Gabby, that she’s mimicked after someone she knows, perhaps another alter-ego could be that of another Salem citizen. Abigail could morph into anyone in Salem such as her mother Jennifer, or even a man like Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), whom she is responsible for killing.

In the latest #DAYS, a vulnerable Gabby opens up to Stefan and makes a bold decision.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/fqnY5dmpBQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 16, 2018

While some Days of our Lives fans are enjoying the madness and drama that is surrounding Abigail and her alter-egos, others believe that it may be time for the NBC soap opera to begin finding a way to reign Gabby and Dr. Laura before the alter-egos end up ruining Abigail and Chad’s marriage. The report reveals that since Gabby seems to be growing infatuated with Chad’s brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), many viewers have speculated that Gabby and Stefan could fall in love and leave Chad out in the cold if Abigail doesn’t get the professional help she so badly needs.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.