Queen Elizabeth’s Music Choices

The announcement of Shaggy as a performer for the Queen’s 92nd birthday has fascinated followers of the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth’s choice of music is shrouded in mystery even though the Queen’s cousin listed some of her favorite music. According to the Mirror, the Royal Family will be having a special concert in honor of the Queen’s birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, April 21. The Royal Family says that the Queen celebrates her birthday twice in a year. The first is on her actual birthday on April 21 and the second on her official birthday on the second Saturday of June.

The Queen’s birthday celebration at the Royal Albert Hall will include performances from Sir Tom Jones, Craig David, Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes, and Shaggy, according to the Mirror. The special concert is open to the public — tickets for the concert went on sale on March 21, according to the report. The choice of performers at the Queen’s birthday concert has surprised some followers of the Royals, especially with the inclusion of Shaggy.

A BBC report on June 7, 2016, lists the Queen’s ten favourite songs as: “Oklahoma!” by Howard Keel, “Anything You Can Do (Annie Get Your Gun)” by Dolores Gray and Bill Johnson, “Sing” by Gary Barlow and the Commonwealth band featuring the Military Wives, “Cheek to Cheek” by Fred Astaire, “The White Cliffs of Dover” by Vera Lynn, “Lean on a Lamp-post” by George Formby, “Praise, My soul, The King of Heaven” hymn, “The Lord is My Shepherd” hymn, “Lester Lanin Medley” and “Regimental March Milanollo.”

The Queen’s choice of music was disclosed by her relatives in a BBC documentary, Our Queen: 90 Musical Years. Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, made the pronouncement in the documentary, according to BBC. However, according to Independent, the Queen’s favourite song may be “Dancing Queen” by Abba. The Queen has reportedly been seen dancing to the hit song after a Windsor Castle Dinner, according to BBC DJ Chris Evans. The Queen’s private life is a mystery and followers of the Royal Family are always curious about the monarch’s taste in music, among other things.

Yes, the Queen will be present for, presumably, a rendition of Shaggy's “It Wasn’t Me” https://t.co/SbzKZxOqew — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 21, 2018

Incidentally, none of the performers at the Queen’s special concert are on her alleged favourite list of music. Therefore, the Queen’s alleged list of songs should be considered tentative since she didn’t personally disclose it. According to the Telegraph,the queen favors big band music and classical music, the monarch is reportedly not really into music. Followers of the monarch can only imagine the kind of music she listens to. Although, her purported list of songs and her alleged favorite song gives an idea of what kind of music the Queen may be into.