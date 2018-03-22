Nia Sioux Tells ‘Us Weekly’ That She’s Distanced Herself From Disgraced ‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller

The former 'Dance Moms' star says that she still appreciates Miller for what she taught her.

Former Dance Moms star Nia Sioux is finally breaking her silence about the rift between herself and her former mentor, Abby Lee Miller.

According to Us Weekly, Sioux — who spoke to the outlet at a screening of Midnight Sun — didn’t want to get in touch with former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller because of her bankruptcy fraud conviction, and because she was afraid that getting in touch with Miller would cause an irreparable setback in her career. Moreover, she admitted that Miller was “difficult” to deal with, but that her being difficult helped Sioux to learn to deal with other difficult people.

“I think one thing that I take from working with her is I learned how to deal with difficult people, with different types of people.”

The former Dance Moms star also said that while she’s not the type to say “never” when it comes to reconnecting with Miller further down the line, she isn’t going to do so on the basis of her former mentor coming out of jail.

This is a sharp left turn for Sioux, who was the last of the show’s original cast members. Sioux stayed on the show for seven seasons, even as the other members defected and took to the press to trash Miller (and some may say justifiably so). However, she finally left at the end of the seventh season to focus on her acting and modeling career.

Miller, meanwhile, was convicted last year of bankruptcy fraud and failing to report $120,000 in Australian currency that she brought into the United States. She was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison. And while there were rumors that the former Dance Moms star would be released early from prison, the rumors turned out to be unsubstantiated.

Still, Miller believes that when she finally does get out of prison, she’ll have the opportunity to do a show again.

A million dreams in a world we’re gonna make???????? pic.twitter.com/n3qHY7TaJE — Nia Sioux (@NiaSioux) March 22, 2018

“I hope to come out and have a new TV show, a scripted show that I’ve created. And it’s kind of, you know, a teenage show where Dance Moms leaves off, what should happen next because I know what should happen next.”

No doubt that the former Dance Moms star will leave an impression when she finally does get out.