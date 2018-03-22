Wedding Invitations Have Been Issued For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Upcoming Nuptials

It may just be the hottest invitation of the year: the official invites for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. While the royal wedding is already one of the most talked-about occasions of the year, things are getting even more official, as it seems the wedding invitations are finally being issued after being unveiled on Thursday by Kensington Palace.

As People Magazine reported, what many people are calling the golden tickets to the event of the year have officially been revealed, and there really is gold involved. The official announcement came from Kensington Palace, showing off the invitations for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s union, which apparently “follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by Barnard Westwood.” In fact, a tweet from the palace even shows off one of the invitations featuring the Prince of Wales’ Three-Feathered Badge. The badge itself is shown to be printed in gold, while the writing is all in black. Around the edges of the card appear to be gold, which seems to be reflected in the picture the palace posted.

The magazine also reported that the invitations were “commanded by the Queen” and that Lord Chamberlain was to send the invitations out for the ceremony, which will be held on May 19 at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. The invitations for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding invite people to not only attend the service itself but also the lunchtime reception the Queen is hosting at St. George’s Hall. After the larger wedding and reception during the day, it seems that about 200 guests of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will then be invited to an evening reception being hosted by the Prince of Wales at Frogmore House.

Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/jidwuYboon — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

While all of these details are certain to satisfy those curious about the wedding day plans, for those interested in learning more about the invitations themselves, Kensington Palace also revealed how they were made and even shared a video of the printing process. It seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding invitations were made in a “process known as die stamping.” It appears that in honor of Markle, the ink itself was American, while the card stock is English. As the picture of the invitation showed, the ink on the card is black and gold, with gilded edges.

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November, the world has been waiting to not only see the invitations but also learn who will be part of the wedding party, what the former actress will be wearing, and even what the cake itself will look like. As the royal wedding gets closer, each of these details is slowly being revealed, and with less than two months to go until the ceremony takes place, it seems that it is finally time for the actual invites to go out.