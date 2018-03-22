Rare Photo Of Joy-Anna Duggar, Kendra Duggar, And Jinger Duggar Pregnant Together Surfaces Online

The three Duggar women are expecting, or have recently given birth, to a baby.

The Duggar family is so large that there’s always something happening these days. With six of their 19 children already married and one engaged, it isn’t uncommon for several of them to be expecting at once. In 2018, there have been three overlapping pregnancies already: Joe and Kendra Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, and Jinger Duggar Vuolo. Since Jinger Duggar Vuolo lives in Texas, there haven’t been many pictures of her pregnant with her sister and sister-in-law, but it looks like during a visit home before Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth gave birth, the three posed for a rare photo that has just now surfaced. Fans can view the photo here.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, announced they were expecting at the end of the summer of 2017, though the pair endured speculations for the entirety of Joy’s pregnancy that they had conceived their baby before they tied the knot. Although not a huge deal in modern society, this would be extremely problematic in the Duggar world, as the family is very strict about their children remaining “pure” until marriage.

Joy, however, gave birth to her son, Gideon Martyn, by C-section about a month ago and has already been pictured enjoying time with her family in Colorado for a getaway.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy, announced they were expecting shortly after the new year. Jinger has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy via social media, posting every couple of weeks a photo of herself and how far along she is. Thus far, she has not confirmed if they are having a boy or a girl. She is also the only Duggar to not get pregnant until a year into her pregnancy, as most of her family announces a pregnancy almost three months exactly after tying the knot.

Kendra Caldwell Duggar and her husband, Joe Duggar, announced their pregnancy just before Christmas, around three months after tying the knot. Kendra has not stated her due date but has announced that they will be expecting a boy.

Most of the Duggar grandchildren thus far have been boys, so fans are hoping Jinger and Jeremy might break the cycle.