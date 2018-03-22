‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of March 26: Recast Kyle Debuts – Hilary And Devon Make Love!

Next week on 'Y&R' is the 45th anniversary episode and there are tons of guest stars returning for the big week-long event!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 26-30 from this week’s soap magazines reveal that a feud turns deadly as long-kept family secrets are exposed. A matriarch returns to town to take care of business. It’s the 45th-anniversary episode of Y&R on March 26, and the milestone celebration lasts all week long. Two sets of exes take steps back towards love, but forces conspire against both couples. Here is a look at what happens on YR from Monday, March 26 through Friday, March 30.

Y&R Spoilers, Monday, March 26

New YR spoilers for next week from She Knows Soaps reveal that the feud between Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) reaches dangerous new depths. As things turn physical, lives change forever. Spoilers reveal someone brutally assaults Victor soon and Jack will be a suspect. The new Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) debuts on Monday and he’s got his sights set on toppling Jack.

An interview with Mal Young in Soap Opera Digest reveals that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) discover a stunning family secret. Showrunner Young says the “true history of the Abbotts” will be exposed and it changes everything Y&R fans know about the Abbott family. It might come out of the video sessions with Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams).

Young and the Restless Spoilers, Tuesday, March 27

On Tuesday, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) spends time with Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) who’s back in town and taking care of business at Chancellor. Y&R spoilers indicate that Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) close in on a suspect, likely Victor. It’s too bad that JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) is unraveling and is an unreliable investigator now that he’s turned abusive.

Y&R Spoilers, Wednesday, March 28

As midweek hits, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) finds her loyalty tested. With Victor angry that Nikki is flagrantly sleeping with younger hottie Arturo (Jason Canela), will she put family first? The 45th-anniversary episode festivities run all week long with lots of characters coming back. Spoilers promise that one of the returning characters will stick around for a short arc, but which one will it be?

Young and the Restless Spoilers, Thursday, March 29

On Thursday, someone backs Jack into a corner. With a defamation lawsuit from Ashley, Jack is feeling family pressure intensely. What’s worse is that Kyle voted against Jack in the board meeting and might be ready to knock him out of the CEO chair. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) gets a warning, and it might be from MacKenzie Browning (Kelly Kruger) about the increasingly dangerous JT.

Y&R Spoilers, Friday, March 30

On Friday, Nikki gets a blast from the past with Victor’s first wife Julia Newman (Meg Bennett). Mal Young revealed to SOD that Julia has scenes with Victor too. Also back are Lorie Brooks (Jaime Lyn Bauer) and Leslie Brooks (Janice Lynde) according to YR spoilers from Soap Hub. David Scott Lago (Raul Guittierez) and Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland) return for the Walnut Grove reunion.

Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) interfered with Hilary Curtis’ (Mishael Morgan) insemination, and this backfires on her. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) decides they should make a baby the old-fashioned way and they have sex. Hilary is disappointed when Devon says it was just about the baby and he’s not getting back with her and won’t sleep with her again say YR spoilers from Soap Central.

Next week on Young And The Restless

Also, the week of March 26-30, Y&R spoilers say that Lily and Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) attend the Walnut Grove reunion along with many of the 45th-anniversary guest stars. Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) get cozy and share a kiss but then Nick thinks better of it and pulls back. Sharon is disappointed because she’s only got eyes for Nick and wants him back in her bed.

Nick is resisting the temptation for now, but Joshua Morrow confirmed the Shick reunion is a go. Catch up on the latest Y&R scoop on JT going psycho and attacking Victor, Ashley’s shocking affair with The Mustache, and why Victoria may kill JT in self-defense. Watch CBS weekdays for new YR episodes and check back often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.