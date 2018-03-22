‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny’s Love Life Could Be Destroyed By One Salem Resident

Greg Rikaart joins the 'Days of our Lives' cast for an exciting new role.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) is looking to find love again after his complicated and messy relationships with Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) are now over. In fact, Paul and Will are now dating each other, making the situation even more painful for Sonny.

According to new Days of our Lives spoilers by Soap Hub, Sonny is looking to find a possible new love connection online, and he’s even been matched with a good looking man named Leo, played by fan favorite soap opera vet Greg Rikaart. However, Leo is hiding a shocking secret that could end up hurting Sonny’s love life and his career.

The report reveals that Leo is all a set up orchestrated by Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel). Vivian is looking to get back at Victor and the entire Kiriakis family after he humiliated her and rejected her offer to merge DiMera Enterprises and Titan. Now, Vivian is out for blood and she is seemingly starting with Sonny. Days of our Lives viewers will likely see Leo begin a relationship with Sonny which could end with heartache and drama.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Sonny is very vulnerable at the moment. He only recently called off his wedding to Paul, learned his first husband, Will, was still alive, and then was asked for divorce after his relationship with Will didn’t work out. Sonny has been suffering and it doesn’t help that Will and Paul are happily growing closer by the day. He may fully throw himself into a relationship with Leo only to learn that he’s being played. However, Leo could also possibly develop real feelings for Sonny, which would complicate Vivian’s plan.

If the character of Leo looks familiar to Days of our Lives viewers, it is likely because actor Greg Rikaart has been playing Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless for 14 years. Rikaart recently just earned an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the character, and DOOL fans are excited to see what the actor can now bring to Salem.

