Spoilers suggest that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs will be trapped in their headquarters.

NCIS remains one of the most followed shows in the United States despite plummeting ratings during Season 15. Its interesting plots and characters are among the main reasons why viewers are hooked on the series since its first episode 16 years ago. Now, new reports suggest that the popular American police military procedural show is set to celebrate another milestone very soon.

TV Line shared that CBS will air the series’ 350th episode on April 17. The news outlet reported that the imminent NCIS Season 15 episode will feature New York-based actress Marilee Talkington. Spoilers reveal that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team will investigate a case of a missing petty officer.

It was claimed that a sheriff arrested the drunk petty officer. However, he suddenly lost control of his car and, subsequently, crashed into the lake while using his cellular phone. NCIS Season 15 spoilers suggested that the sheriff was able to get out of his vehicle before it submerged in the water. Unfortunately, the petty officer had a hard time escaping from the sinking automobile.

When special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and the rest of the NCIS team arrived, they pulled the vehicle out of the water and immediately started their investigation. To their surprise, they did not find the petty officer in the back seat. The forthcoming NCIS Season 15 episode will also feature agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) interviewing a blind woman who was near the area when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, CarterMatt suggested that Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) will be seen sleeping inside one of Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard’s (David McCallum) freezers in the imminent NCIS Season 15 Episode 18. Spoilers have it that the forensic expert found a “comfortable” place to rest while special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and the rest of the team are trapped in their workplace due to a lockdown. The NCIS group will be horrified to learn that there is a bomb planted on their headquarter’s roof.

Finale Forecast: How NCIS season 15 should handle Abby's exit, possible cliffhangers https://t.co/Kz81FiG4Oo #NCIS @PauleyP — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) March 20, 2018

Previous reports even suggested that a dead body will also be seen near the area. Aside from that, NCIS Season 15 Episode 18 is also expected to feature the first draft of Ducky’s book. For starters, David McCallum’s character is currently writing a reference book related to crimes.

NCIS season 15 episode 18 promo: Is Abby hiding in the morgue? https://t.co/Bjg5sSxrui #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) March 21, 2018

Catch the “Death from Above” episode on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15!