Kate Middleton Steps Out With Prince William In What Looks To Be One Of Her Last Public Outings Before Baby 3

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child in April, and with the baby due so soon, it makes sense that the royal couple are packing in as many social engagements as possible. In fact, their schedule for Thursday was packed full, in light of the fact that this is said to be the final working day for Middleton before the baby is born.

As People Magazine reported, many of the engagements that were scheduled for the couple were actually connected to the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth is a network of 53 countries that are all part of the intergovernmental organization consisting of territories that were at one point part of the British Empire. Kate Middleton and Prince William started their day of engagements with a visit to London’s Olympic Park in order to meet with people from SportsAid, a charity who helps in the encouragement of the next generation of potential British Paralympic athletes.

While there, Prince William and Kate Middleton had the chance to sit on the sidelines in order to not only meet the athletes, but also watch a game of wheelchair basketball. They also had their knowledge tested in a game called “Commonwealth Quiz,” which had them answering questions alongside the coaches and athletes of SportsAid.

Every year @TeamSportsAid supports over 1,000 athletes. The charity also helps develop other vital skills for athletes, such as media training, nutritional advice & performance lifestyle guidance. pic.twitter.com/UvV1OCwtcE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

After their visit with the Paralympic hopefuls, Kate Middleton and Prince William helped out volunteers and other locals at a community cafe located in Clerkenwell. Together, the royal couple helped to put what looked to be the finishing touches on the lunch that was being served at the Commonwealth Big Lunch, which acts as an initiative to encourage people to enjoy a meal with other people in their local community.

Next, at St Luke's Community Centre, Their Royal Highnesses take part in preparations for a #CommonwealthBigLunch. All today’s recipes have come from Commonwealth countries! pic.twitter.com/NIEEJRdedX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Besides their official duties for the Commonwealth, Kate Middleton also took the opportunity to speak to the children from the Chobham Academy, who were near the Olympic Park shouting and holding flags. Middleton talked to the children about school and was even asked by one student what her favorite book was when she was younger.

In the lead up to #CHOGM2018, The Big Lunch project is inviting people from across the Commonwealth to join together with their neighbours in an act of community & friendship. Find out how you can get involved: https://t.co/dbwRDyYMGs pic.twitter.com/BVj6AVqHjL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Prince William also took the opportunity to chat with the school children, sharing that his worst class was math and that his favorite subject was geography. He also told the students that they should never try to rush answers when they are in school and instead take their time.

Today, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking engagements celebrating Commonwealth, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) taking place in London next month. Thank you for the amazing welcome @chobhamacademy! pic.twitter.com/FZGUu8dy3M — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

While this may be the last real working day for Kate Middleton until after the baby is born, it is clear that the day was jam-packed with engagements and opportunities to interact with the people. With the baby set to arrive sometime in April, it is likely that there will not be many more chances to see Middleton in public for a while.