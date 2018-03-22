Watch Red Sox Vs. Orioles 2018 Online: Live Streaming, Start Time, TV Channels, & Spring Training Odds

Two American League East foes take one another on a week before the season begins.

On Thursday afternoon, baseball fans can watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles live streaming online and televised game. The 2018 MLB season is just around the corner, with both teams looking to get into full swing for their upcoming campaigns. It’s a big season for both teams as the Orioles’ Manny Machado is approaching free agency, and the Red Sox are looking to compete again now that they added J.D. Martinez. Here’s the latest spring training game preview with odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles live streaming online.

Both teams made offseason acquisitions as they look ahead to the regular season. While the Red Sox added some power to their lineup, Baltimore recently added some pitching help. Just a few days ago, it was announced that free agent pitcher Alex Cobb had signed with the team. Cobb will look to boost a bullpen that was among the worst in the league last season. Meanwhile, Boston hopes the addition of J.D. Martinez will boost their power as they compete with the likes of the New York Yankees in the AL. Martinez will be a part of today’s lineup, while Hector Velazquez gets the starting pitcher nod. It will be Velazquez’s fourth start of the Spring Training schedule.

The #RedSox make the trip to Sarasota to take on the Orioles at 1:05 ET on @NESN (Jerry is back in the booth!) and @WEEI. ???? https://t.co/cekvTaFBzO pic.twitter.com/F1oaahW315 — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 22, 2018

For today’s game, the Boston Red Sox are -120 favorites on the moneyline. The Orioles are listed as +100 underdogs, according to Vegas Insider, with the over/under runs total at 10.5 runs, as of this report. Boston currently is fourth in odds to win the AL pennant at 6 to 1, while Baltimore is much lower with 100 to 1 odds. In terms of the World Series, the Red Sox find themselves amongst the top seven contenders at 10 to 1 odds, while Baltimore is fifth-to-last with 220 to 1 odds.

Today’s Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles game begins at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Television coverage is available in the Boston viewing region on both the NESN and Boston 25 WFXT channels. There may be live streaming available on the NESN website or mobile apps for cable and satellite subscribers.

.@BLAKESWIHART_1 collects the first run of a 5-run 4th! pic.twitter.com/cFg3c9ypIw — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 21, 2018

Other viewers interested in seeing the Red Sox vs. Orioles game live streaming online might opt for MLB TV. The MLB.TV website provides more details of subscription charges, which feature up to 300 Spring Training games, including this matchup and many more before the season starts next Thursday.