‘The Big Bang Theory’ Spoilers: Jerry O’Connell Cast As Sheldon’s Brother

Sheldon's brother, Georgie, joins 'Big Bang Theory' cast.

The Big Bang Theory has just cast a very important member of Sheldon Cooper’s family. Actor Jerry O’Connell has officially been tapped to play Sheldon’s brother, Georgie. O’Connell will appear in the show’s Season 11 finale, which will also feature Sheldon and Amy’s wedding.

According to a March 22 report by TVLine, the news was revealed during a Big Bang Theory panel at PaleyFest on Wednesday night. Jerry O’Connell will join the cast as Georgie in the season finale with Laurie Metcalf at his side to reprise her role as Sheldon’s mother, Mary Cooper.

As many Big Bang Theory viewers know, Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, was often mentioned on the show but has never been seen. When the series decided to do a prequel, titled Young Sheldon, 15-year-old actor Montana Jordan was cast in the role, marking the first time that fans had ever seen Georgie in any capacity. Now, fans are expecting Jerry O’Connell to deliver some big laughs as the adult version of the character.

Many Big Bang Theory fans may remember Jerry O’Connell from his roles in films such as Stand By Me, Jerry Maguire, Scream 2, Tom Cats, Mission To Mars, and Kangaroo Jack, as well as his TV appearances on shows such as Crossing Jordan, The Defenders, Mockingbird Lane, and more.

While it has already been confirmed that Sheldon’s mother and brother will attend his wedding to Amy, it remains to be seen whether Sheldon’s beloved grandmother, Meemaw (played by June Squibb) will be at the ceremony, or if his twin sister Missy (Courtney Henggeler) will make an appearance for the nuptials.

Sheldon and Amy’s wedding is set to be a huge event, and one of the most memorable in Big Bang Theory history. Of course, before the wedding comes the bachelor and bachelorette parties. According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, actress Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the series, promised fans that the parties “don’t go the way you think they would go,” hinting at some hilarious storylines ahead.

Big Bang Theory fans can see Jerry O’Connell in the role of Sheldon’s brother when the show airs its season finale on CBS this spring.