'In Touch' says Matt Lauer sex scandal has friends like Billy Joel and Howard Stern distancing themselves

Multiple sources are saying that former Today show host Matt Lauer is looking rough now that he’s lost his job, his marriage to Annette Roque, and now many of his celebrity friends including fellow Long Island residents Billy Joel and Howard Stern. Matt Lauer has not made any public appearances in months, and his neighbors say they only catch glimpses of him, and the once friendly Lauer generally stays silent, opting instead to avoid most interactions.

Hamptons neighbors of Matt Lauer and Annette Roque say that Lauer, 60, looks like he’s aged and lost weight since he was fired from the Today show for alleged sexual misconduct, according to In Touch. Neighbors say that he used to be talkative with neighbors, and now he seems to be avoiding everyone.

Hamptons Neighbors Say That Matt Lauer Now Avoids All Interactions

“He just looks very, very sad. He used to be so friendly and chatty, just like he was on TV. Now he keeps his head down. You can tell he’s not really in the best place.”

Other neighbors say that Lauer no longer looks like he did when he was on the Today show.

“He doesn’t look like he did when he was on TV. He’s skinny… It looks like he’s aged 10 years.”

And all of the Hamptons neighbors are saying that they no longer see Matt Lauer and estranged wife Annette Roque together anymore.

“I used to see him out with her, but never any more. He’s usually by himself.”

Stern didnt leave his wife for Beth u guys suckLongtime Pals Howard Stern & Billy Joel Dump Matt Lauer https://t.co/k5Bh9VLb15 — brenda grass (@goatbob) March 22, 2018

In Touch says that Matt Lauer and Annette Roque seem to have traded places, with Lauer staying out of the public eye, and Annette Roque traveling, making trips back to her native Holland, and seen having meals out with friends.

Even Matt Lauer’s Long Island Celebrity Friends Are Keeping Their Distance

And the friends that Matt Lauer used to hang out with in Long Island are reportedly keeping their distance. The wives of Billy Joel and Howard Stern allegedly don’t want their husbands hanging out with the newly single Matt Lauer. Both Joel and Stern have had their issues in the past, but Matt Lauer’s recent scandal is not going away according to sources.

“These guys don’t exactly have the best track records in their own married lives, and they also have their careers to protect. Whenever they had get-togethers, Matt would never show up with Annette, and the other wives don’t want their guys anywhere near him.”

Billy Joel is now married for the fourth time to equestrian Alexis Roderick, 36, and Howard Stern is married to Beth Ostrosky, 45. Neither Joel nor Stern are willing to risk their current relationships to hang out with Matt Lauer.

Matt Lauer was recently dealt another blow when his portrait was scrubbed from the wall of the popular steakhouse, The Palm. Portraits of Matt Lauer’s former Today show co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are still on the wall of The Palm, but the Lauer sex scandal has made him too controversial for the portrait gallery of the popular eatery.

The Latest Blow To The Ego Of Matt Lauer Has Been The Removal Of His Portrait From The Palm Wall

Sources say that Lauer has not been seen around NYC, and they don’t think he’s staying in his Manhattan apartment, opting instead to “hide out” in the Hamptons.