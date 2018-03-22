‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown And Family Uninvited In Noah’s Wedding Celebration, ‘Radar Online’ Claims

Reports suggest that the 26-year-old reality star did not invite his family in his pre-wedding party.

The Brown family is, undoubtedly, among the most followed broods in television today. Ami Brown and the rest of the clan have been documenting their lives in the middle of the woods for seven seasons already. Along with fame, the Alaskan Bush People stars have also been tagged in several controversies. As a matter of fact, recent reports suggest that there is a rift going on between Bam Bam, Noah, and the rest of the family.

Earlier this month, In Touch Weekly shared that there must be some sort of a spat going on within the clan. Feud rumors sparked after Facebook page Alaskan Bush People Exposed claimed that Bam Bam and Noah left their mom, Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown, and the rest of the brood in October 2017. Reports have it that Bam Bam was sighted in Colorado while Noah was seen having a quality time with his fiancee, Rhain, in Montana.

Neither Bam Bam nor Noah have confirmed the feud reports. However, photos of the Alaskan Bush People stars spending time away from their family have made rounds online and some fans were not happy about it. One avid follower of the Brown family stated that the duo must be taking care of Ami, especially now that she is still recovering from stage-4 lung cancer.

“So, for a family who claims to be as close as they are, I find it ridiculous that anyone is away from their mom right now. Seriously. They may be frauds, but it’s still their mother.”

Adding fuel to the fire is a recent report from Radar Online suggesting that Noah did not invite his family to an informal celebration of his upcoming wedding. The entertainment news outlet revealed that the 26-year-old son of Billy and Ami Brown is planning to hold a pre-wedding bash on Saturday in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Through a Facebook page, the Alaskan Bush People star invited all fans who wanted to be with him and his soon-to-be-wife Rhain before their big day.

“This is an informal gathering of anybody wishing to come and be a part of our wedding story. We have seen a lot of people wishing that they could be included in our wedding and now is your chance because we want to give you all the opportunity to be there with us.”

When a fan asked if Ami Brown and the rest of the clan would be there, Noah said that his family is not showing up at the pre-wedding party. Rhain’s fiance did not explain why his loved ones are not attending the bash. However, the Alaskan Bush People star said that he would be willing to answer any question during the informal gathering.

Alaskan Bush People's Ami Brown Beats Cancer: She 'Was Just a Few Pounds From Dying' https://t.co/qf9Ht4xXPk — People (@people) January 18, 2018

Previous reports claimed that the Noah has been living in Trinidad, Colorado since he abandoned his parents and siblings. Avid followers of the Alaskan Bush People series even lambasted Noah for, allegedly, dissing Ami Brown and the rest of the family on Facebook. Rhain’s fiance previously shared an old quotation used by his father, Billy, in the past, which hinted that some clan members might not be on good terms with each other.

“Family is NOT Blood, family is made up of the people who act like family, people who treat you like family, and people who you choose as family; and when people have none of this, then Blood does not make them family…it makes them a Relative.”

Meanwhile, People previously claimed that Ami Brown is already free from cancer after being given less than a five percent chance of survival. The Alaskan Bush People star previously told the publication that all signs of her cancer had disappeared. The 54-year-old reality star added that even her doctors were shocked about it.

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown revealed recently that she was declared cancer-free after a grueling battle… https://t.co/j0xq73LPoN — surgicalcaps.com (@surgicalcaps) January 25, 2018

At present, Ami Brown and her family are reportedly staying in a multi-million mansion in Omak, Washington. Speculations have it that they are already preparing for the launch of their show’s eighth installment. However, Discovery Channel has yet to announce its official premiere date. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about Alaskan Bush People!