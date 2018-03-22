Trump Lambasted For Spelling Errors In Tweets: ‘Dumb Just Won Another Round,’ Says Jimmy Kimmel

United States President Donald Trump has been criticized time and again for the things he says on social media. A number of times, he’s been blasted for his Twitter typos. Numerous Twitter users and personalities such as TV host Jimmy Kimmel, a staunch Trump critic, didn’t waste any time lambasting the president for his latest spelling snafu.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Trump took aim at special counsel Robert Mueller by quoting lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who said the former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation shouldn’t have been appointed as special counsel, CNN reported.

“Special Council is told to find crime, whether a crime exists or not. I was opposed to the selection of Mueller to be Special Council. I am still opposed to it. I think President Trump was right when he said there never should have been a Special Council appointed because there was no probable cause for believing that there was any crime, collusion or otherwise, or obstruction of justice!” So stated by Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz,” Trump tweeted.

The most evident mistake in the tweet is the use of the word “council” instead of “counsel,” which Trump did three times. That wasn’t the only typographical error, however, as the original tweet also misspelled “whether” and repeated the word “the.” Trump edited his original tweet by correcting the two latter errors but still failed to spell “counsel” right.

Jimmy Kimmel on Trump bad spelling: 'Dumb just won another round' https://t.co/lDqkOj9Ilq — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 22, 2018

The Twitter faux pas was met with a barrage of criticisms and jokes about Trump’s spelling errors, HuffPost reported.

Ryan Parker, senior staff writer for the Hollywood Writer, gave Trump a grade of “F” and advised children to stay in school, while Jeff Zeleny of CNN joked that “spell check may be sleeping in because of the snow.”

Washington Post writer Brian Klaas described Trump as “just amazingly dumb” after the president “fixed a few typos” in his second attempt but still thought “Special Counsel is a Special Council.”

Dictionary.com chimed in by pointing out the difference between “council” and “counsel.”

Council: An assembly of persons convened for consultation.

Counsel: The advocate or advocates engaged in the direction of a cause in court.

Special Counsel: Bob Mueller https://t.co/mLUgVUIFA7 https://t.co/ohQBKHQLVF — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 21, 2018

One of Trump’s most vocal critics, late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel, minced no words in calling out the president for his latest mistakes, EW reported.

“If you’re wondering whether our president is crazy or just dumb. People have been saying, ‘I don’t know if he’s crazy or just dumb’ – dumb just won another round,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also pointed out that Trump has a penchant for making Twitter typos.

The late-night talk show host mentioned that Trump has spelled “counsel” wrong a number of times, even writing it as “councel” in one instance.

“I know a lot of people can’t spell, but a lot of people aren’t president,” Kimmel said. “If only there was a program on our phones that told us when we misspelled something.”

The New York Daily News also made a short compilation of the most glaring typos Trump and his administration have made.

A poster for Trump’s inauguration read, “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach.”

In 2016, Trump said it was “unpresidented” for China to steal a U.S. research drone from international waters.

After Trump won the elections, he tweeted, “I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!”

A few days later, Trump said in a since-deleted tweet, “Big day planned on national security for tomorrow! Amoung many other things, we will build the wall!”

The White House wanted to see Israel and Palestine attain peace but wrote “Promote the possibility of lasting peach” in a May 22 press release.

Other words Trump has misspelled include “thr,” “attaker,” “Denmakr,” “tapp,” “leightweight,” “principals” instead of “principles,” “heel” instead of “heal,” and “Secretary of Educatuon,” to name a few.

Trump is also notorious for writing names wrong. He wrote W.E.B. DeBois instead of DuBois and Kristen Gillibrand instead of Kirsten. He also spelled U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s name as “Teresa May.”

Trump has deleted or edited most of his tweets that contained errors, but perhaps the most head-scratching Twitter typo the president ever made won’t be easily forgotten.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump tweeted in May of 2017.