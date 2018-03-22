Photo Of Donald Trump, Melania Trump, And Stormy Daniels All Together Is Fake

A digitally-altered photo shows Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Stormy Daniels together.

The above photo showing Vanessa Haydon, Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Ivanka Trump was taken October 27, 2005, in New York City. However, in 2018, the photo from the Fashion Group International’s 22nd Annual Night of Stars at Cipriani’s 42nd Street was used to create a viral fake photo that added adult film star Stormy Daniels to the mix using a bit of digital photo editing.

As seen in the below photo from Snopes, the original photo was digitally altered to crop out everyone except Donald and Melania — then additionally altered to include Stormy’s image with the couple. The publication has deemed the altered photo as fake.

In reality, Donald was a Visionary Business Leader award honoree when he was joined by Melania and other members of his family to celebrate in New York City nearly 13 years ago. Vanessa had yet to marry Trump Jr. when the real photo was taken. That wedding would happen less than one month later, on November 12, 2005, and Vanessa would file for divorce more than 12 years later, as reported by TMZ.

Melania, meanwhile, was approximately four months pregnant during the time the real photo was taken, preparing to give birth to Barron Trump on March 20, 2006.

A photograph purporting to show United States President Donald Trump with his wife and alleged mistress has been digitally manipulated: https://t.co/WlwP6iovAs — snopes.com (@snopes) March 21, 2018

The altered photo placed President Donald Trump, Melania and Trump’s alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, all together, as if they had attended the same event. The photo was turned into a meme that called Trump “The Evangelicals’ Most Admired President” in the title, alleging that Trump was with a pregnant Melania and “his mistress.”

Other versions of the same fake photo claimed that the three were all friends and “rubbing elbows” in the past, with the photo used as “proof.” However, the photo of Stormy was taken from one year later — at the 2006 AVN Awards. Those awards were based on adult films, and Daniels took home awards for Best Supporting Actress and the Best Screenplay. Ironically, that was the same year that Stormy alleges her adulterous affair with Trump began.

Astute viewers noticed that digitally-altered photo was likely fake because Melania’s hair appears to be blowing in the wind while Stormy’s hair isn’t.