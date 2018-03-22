Joy-Anna Duggar Says Austin Forsyth Changing Baby’s Diapers Helped Them Grow Closer As A Married Couple

Joy-Anna Duggar's spouse isn't the only Duggar husband to be placed on diaper duty.

Joy-Anna Duggar recently opened up about what it’s been like being a first-time mom. During an interview with Us Weekly, the 20-year-old Counting On star revealed that she has few complaints about her new role as a parent to baby Gideon Martyn Forsyth. In fact, she credits motherhood with strengthening her relationship with her husband, Austin Forsyth.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth welcomed their baby boy on February 23, so it won’t be long before little Gideon is celebrating his 1-month birthday. So far, his mom has only found one small fault with him that she hopes to correct. According to the Duggar daughter, he’s causing her to suffer from sleep deprivation, which is often a side effect of having a new baby.

Gideon’s insistence on sleeping during the day and being awake at night is making it difficult for his mom to get a full night’s rest. However, Joy-Anna revealed that she’s not the only one who is constantly getting out of bed to tend to the little night’s owl’s needs. She said that she and Austin work as a team to make sure that Gideon stays clean and fed throughout the night.

“Austin’s been helping me with waking up in the middle of the night, changing the baby’s diaper, any getting the baby for me.”

Joy-Anna said that teaming up to take care of their baby boy together has helped strengthen her and Austin’s bond as husband and wife. The couple tied the knot just nine months before Gideon was born, so they had little time to adjust to married life before becoming parents.

“Our relationship has grown even closer,” the Duggar daughter gushed of the result of their parenting teamwork.

Austin Forsyth isn’t the only Duggar husband who has earned his wife’s admiration by changing his child’s dirty diapers. After Jill Duggar gave birth to her first son in 2015, she told People that her husband, Derick Dillard, was “doing an amazing job helping out with nighttime diaper changes.” The couple’s nightly routine consisted of Jill breastfeeding baby Israel and Derick changing his son’s diaper afterward. He would then put the little boy to bed.

According to Jessa Duggar, her husband was also on diaper duty after their second child was born. She said that Ben Seewald was changing all of baby Henry’s diapers and was getting so good at it that he “could do it with his eyes closed.”

To Joy-Anna Duggar, being a parent isn’t all about who is in charge of changing diapers or comforting a fussy baby. She said that she loves seeing how much Gideon is growing and changing every day, and she revealed that all of her concerns about adjusting to motherhood went out the window when she met her son for the first time.

“But now that he’s here, I really can’t imagine life without him,” Joy-Anna said.