Kristen Stewart ‘Perfected’ Dating Stella Maxwell As Robert Pattinson Eyes Potential Girlfriend

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell look forward to their second year in relationship as Robert Pattinson eyes a potential girlfriend.

Back in 2016, Kristen Stewart could not get off the news for changing her girlfriend every few months. But now, the Twilight star is known for her steady relationship with Stella Maxwell, whom she got together at the end of 2016. They are one of the most stable young couples in Hollywood, having caused no drama in all the months they have been together.

Kristen and Stella have been spotted again in Los Angeles, a town where they like to unwind after a series of press, fashion and film engagements.

“When it comes to date night, they have it perfected,” reports Daily Mail. “Actress Kristen Stewart and her model girlfriend Stella Maxwell were spotted enjoying a fun night out on Tuesday. The pair, who have been dating since September 2016, looked relaxed and happy as they grabbed a few drinks at a Los Angeles restaurant.”

They looked as in love as they did almost two years ago. The 27-year-old actress even “flashed a rare smile” while the model “sat close” and showed that she was “listening intently.”

Date night! Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell look every bit in love https://t.co/CKWV12gTU1 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 21, 2018

On the other hand, Kristen’s ex, Robert Pattinson, who has been in a relationship for years with FKA twigs, is now newly single. However, the word on the street is that he has found a potential girlfriend to take the place of his ex-fiancee. The person in question is Mabel, a 22-year-old up-and-coming singer known for her style and music.

“Rob looked smitten with Mabel and they spent two nights glued to each other,” a source told Mirror UK. “They were practically inseparable at the Vogue party at Annabel’s, and again the following night at a Miu Miu fashion party where Rob was trying to be really low key. Their friendship has blossomed from there.”

Check out the singer on her Instagram.

Having a stable relationship has helped Kristen Stewart push forward in her career. She is now a reputable indie film actress, who chooses projects based on artistic rather than commercial value. Most recently, Hollywood announced that she will be playing Jean Seberg in a new thriller, Against All Enemies.

“A political thriller directed by Benedict Andrews (Una), the story is inspired by true events about the Breathless pixie who in the late 1960s was targeted by the illegal FBI surveillance program COINTELPRO,” reports Deadline.

Robert Pattinson also has received great reviews for his performance in his most recent movie, Good Time.