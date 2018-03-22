Behati Prinsloo Shares Embarrassing Photo Of Adam Levine For Birthday, Husband Takes Baby Daughter On Walk

Behati Prinsloo celebrates Adam Levine's birthday on Instagram, but her husband focuses on baby daughter.

Adam Levine celebrated his 39th birthday this week. With the arrival of his second baby daughter last month and his workload increasing, Maroon 5 singer chose to keep it quiet on Instagram, focusing on his family and work. However, his wife, Behati Prinsloo, had something else in mind when she took to her account.

The past year has been an incredibly full one for Adam Levine. Not only did he gain steam as the judge on The Voice, but he also became used to the fact that he is a proud father of a beautiful daughter. Just a month to go until his 39th birthday, he greeted his second daughter, Gio Grace Levine, into the world.

“Adam and Behati are so happy to be adding another baby to their family,” a source told People Magazine. “They’re amazing parents and their loved ones are thrilled for them.”

The singer has expressed many times in public that he wants to have as many children as possible so this is a dream come true for him.

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” Adam said. “[My wife] was an only child, so she wants 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”

He may want to focus on his family, but Behati made sure to turn a bit of that spotlight on him for his birthday this year. She shared a picture from his younger days on her Instagram, showing off his Jewish roots and his funky looks.

The fans absolutely loved this never-been-seen-before side of the Maroon 5 singer.

On the other hand, Adam Levine did not post anything on his Instagram for his birthday. Instead, he chose to concentrate on his relationship with his growing daughter, Dusty Rose Levine, as she looks to turn 2 this coming September.

You and me baby… A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Mar 7, 2018 at 8:14am PST

He also has been busy in other ways. To make space for his family, he purchased a $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills which as “7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a screening room, a pool, a guest house, and a tennis court,” according to Architectural Digest. The house, which was previously owned by the tennis legend Pete Sampras, has been recently renovated.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary this year.