Donald Trump Threatens Joe Biden In Scathing Response: ‘He Would Go Down Fast And Hard’

Donald Trump took to Twitter to launch a scathing attack on “crazy” Joe Biden, calling the former vice president mentally and physically “weak.” In a hypothetical fight, the President says Biden would “go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

The 71-year-old President ends the threatening tweet with a warning: “Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Former vice president Joe Biden has been critical of President Trump since he assumed office last year. Biden shared his thoughts on President Trump stating that “he’s a joke.”

In addition, Biden said in an anti-sexual assault rally that he would have “beat the he** out” of Trump in high school for disrespecting women if they had gone together.

According to ABC News, Biden said the following:

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it. They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the he** out of him.'”

Biden is referring to the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which Trump and Billy Bush have an inappropriate conversation about women.

Trump talks about being able to grab women by the genitals without permission due to his status. Many commenters have stated that the statement is an admission of sexual assault while others have referred to the “grab them by the pu***” remark as locker room talk.

Today’s @itsonus rally reminded us that we are responsible for creating an environment where sexual assault and gender-based violence is unacceptable. Thank you @joebiden for bringing us your legacy of ending violence against women and empowering our students to take action. pic.twitter.com/h43M4gqqpt — University of Miami (@univmiami) March 20, 2018

While it is not confirmed, several reports suggest that Joe Biden is preparing for a 2020 presidential campaign. The Washington Post cites Biden’s political activism, such as campaigning with Conor Lamb in the Pennsylvania special election.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

The publication also states that Biden traveling around the country supporting Democrats keeps him in touch with donors and officeholders for a potential 2020 run. Donald Trump has announced his intention to run for a second term in 2020.

It is unclear at this point who the Democrats will choose to take on the Republican President.

Some commentators have put Trump’s public spat with Biden as a distraction amid a report that John O. Brennan, the former director of the CIA, said that he thought Putin may have some compromising information on Trump.

I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Trump defended his call to Putin in which he did not mention the UK spy poisoning and ignored the “do not congratulate” advice from his national security advisers.