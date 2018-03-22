Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Third Baby To Arrive Before Due Date, Reports Suggest

Kate's due date is April 14, 2018.

Royal enthusiasts have been waiting for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s baby for a while now. It’s been revealed that the duchess is expecting her third child “any time now.”

William earlier honoured Ringo Starr with knighthood. The former Beatles drummer was felicitated at Buckingham Palace. The 53-year-old had a talk with the prince regarding the third royal baby. According to Starr, Prince William has revealed to him that Duchess Kate is expecting to deliver her third baby “any minute now,” Hello! reported.

Amid the huge excitement related to the third child of the royal couple, Kate and William set up a webpage especially dedicated to their third child. The pregnancy was confirmed in October 2017. It was also announced that the baby would be due in April 2018.

According to bookmaker Coral, there is a high possibility that the baby might be born on William and Kate’s wedding anniversary on April 29.

“With Kate’s due date just days before their anniversary there’s a real chance that the couple could be blessed with the dream present on the day in the shape of their third child,” the Daily Express quoted Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.

Some people also wonder if the Kate is going to deliver on May 2, when Princess Charlotte will celebrate her third birthday.

However, now that William has suggested Kate is due any moment, there are speculations if the baby will be born before the due date, the International Business Times reported.

Even though Kate Middleton is apparently due any time now, she seems to have decided to continue with her usual commitments. The official Twitter account of Kensington Palace earlier announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton were engaged in celebrating Commonwealth prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting to be held in London. It also thanked the Chobham Academy for an “amazing welcome.”

Today, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking engagements celebrating Commonwealth, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) taking place in London next month.

Starr earlier reacted to being honored with the knighthood. He said he was really pleased to accept the honor.

Congratulations Sir Ringo Starr! Today at Buckingham Palace, the Beatles drummer was honoured by The Duke of Cambridge for his services to music.

“It means a lot actually,” Starr told the BBC. “It means recognition for the things we’ve done. I was really pleased to accept this.”