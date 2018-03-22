Kevin Smith Loses 17 Pounds In 9 Days After Heart Attack With Penn Jillette’s 100-Lb Weight Loss Diet

Since starting what Kevin Smith described as an 'interesting' diet for weight loss, he has lost a total of 20 pounds in 13 days and achieved an 'amazing' blood pressure, he told his Twitter fans.

Kevin Smith shocked fans when news spread that the director known for comedies ranging from Clerks to Mallrats had suffered a terrifying “widow-maker” heart attack. When Smith received a prescription from his physicians after the heart attack to shed 50 pounds, Kevin turned to the same diet that magician Penn Jillette followed. Jillette is the author of Presto!: How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear, which details his own success with weight loss, reported E! News.

In an era where ketogenic diets are increasingly popular, Smith and Jillette are choosing an opposite approach to the trendy high-fat, low-carb weight loss plan. Kevin, 47, described the extreme diet that resulted in his fast 17-pound weight loss in his first post-heart-attack podcast, Hollywood Babble-On.

Kevin Smith Calls Potatoes-Only Diet “Interesting”

As Penn describes in his diet book, the weight-loss plan begins with eating nothing but potatoes for two weeks. After the first two weeks, the weight loss plan includes salads and vegetables. Fruits and nuts are banned for the first three months. In contrast, as the Inquisitr reported, the ketogenic diet used by celebrities such as Alicia Vikander and Kim Kardashian requires eliminating starchy, high-carb foods such as potatoes while increasing fat intake with foods such as nuts, bacon, and coconut oil.

Smith explained that he opted for Penn’s diet approach because he felt it suited his personality. However, Kevin doesn’t plan to stay on the weight loss plan forever.

“It’s a pretty intense program, but it’s been interesting and… necessary for my health. Once I get to a decent place, then I can think about eating again.”

But the filmmaker does recognize that he can never return to his old way of eating. Although he defends his previous diet, noting it “wasn’t f**king horrible” and linking his diet to his childhood, Smith plans to eliminate all “animal-related products” from now on.

Kevin Smith Says He’s Now A “Non-Animal Eater” Rather Than Vegan

Kevin has one daughter, Harley Quinn. As a vegan, Harley is delighted with her dad’s new diet and weight loss. Admitting that his daughter is “thrilled” about his decision to eliminate animal products from his diet, Smith clarified that he is hesitant to use the vegan label for his diet.

“This doesn’t come from a personal philosophy, this comes from an ‘I have to.’ I don’t know if I call myself a vegan, maybe a non-animal eater.”

Turning to Instagram to share a photo of his weight loss, Kevin sported a shirt that he wrote commemorated his “life & death battle with arch nemesis, The Widow-Maker.” The gift from the writers of Super Girl featured a crest to celebrate his “big win against the deadliest of foes, the wrathful Widow-Maker.”

Smith also turned to Twitter to share his weight loss success, reported Us Weekly.

“I’m officially down 20 pounds as of this morning! 20 pounds in 13 days & my blood pressure is amazing. How did this happen? @pennjillette & his book Presto.”

Kevin revealed that Penn also introduced him to Ray Cronise’s Just Sides diet, which is plant-based. Smith now has 30 pounds to go to achieve the weight-loss goal that his doctor prescribed of 50 pounds after his late February heart attack.

Kevin Smith lost a significant amount of weight several years ago, but after a recent heart attack, he’s said farewell to steak, hamburgers, and other animal-based foods. Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP Images

The filmmaker’s weight-loss goal may sound impressive, but he has much less weight to lose than his diet mentor, Penn Jillette. In all, the magician achieved a 105-pound weight loss using a special diet, as the Inquisitr reported. That diet, which Smith is now following, eliminates processed grains, sugar, salt, and animal products while allowing for generous servings of vegetables.

Sharing the details of his heart attack on social media, Kevin revealed that the physician who saved his life told him that he had suffered “100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’).” The actor revealed that if he had not canceled his show to head to the hospital, he would have died.

“But for now, I’m still above ground!” joked Smith.

Kevin famously shed 85 pounds nearly 10 years ago after he was removed from a plane flight for being too fat, reported CNN. The 47-year-old is crediting a friend for introducing him to Penn Jillette’s diet. Smith revealed that his 18-year-old vegan daughter is hopeful that he will make a permanent commitment to a plant-based diet.

“She’s like, ‘Welcome home brother,'” added Kevin.