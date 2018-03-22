Michael Schumacher 2018: Schumi’s Wife Insists No Updates Will Be Shared, F1 Star’s Records Could Be Beaten

The family of the Formula 1 legend thanked fans for their unwavering love for the German driver.

The current health condition of Michael Schumacher remains to be one of the many unanswered mysteries in the field of car racing. The loved ones of the Formula 1 legend have previously stated that they do not have plans on giving any detail about Schumi’s state. Recently, Corinna Betsch-Schumacher reiterated that they need to protect their privacy.

For starters, Michael Schumacher suffered nearly fatal head injuries after he hit his head on a rock while skiing in French Alps on December 29, 2013. The Formula 1 legend was left in a coma and required an ”immediate neurosurgical intervention.” Schumi was, then, transported to Grenoble Hospital, where he underwent two life-saving operations.

Mirror shared the family of Michael Schumacher revealed that he showed ”moments of consciousness and awakening” in April 2014. Three months after, it was announced that the Formula 1 legend was no longer in a coma. October of the same year, it was confirmed that Schumi was transferred to his Swiss mansion near Lake Geneva. No other details were released after.

Earlier this week, The Sun shared that the family of Michael Schumacher released an emotional statement to all supporters of the Formula 1 star. Corinna, Gina-Maria, and Mick expressed their gratefulness to Schumi’s fans who have been there for him through the years. They also thanked Michael’s followers for understanding their decision to keep details about his health as private as possible.

“What can be said is that the family really appreciates the empathy of the fans. The people really do see and understand (his health situation) is not to be shared in the public eye.”

In November 2017, Corinna told the press that they do not have plans releasing any updates about the health of Michael Schumacher. Even Schumi’s manager, Sabine Kehm, refused to give details about the current state of the Formula 1 legend. She said that Michael’s health is not a public issue and they would never comment on it.

Meanwhile, David Coulthard predicted that Lewis Hamilton has what it takes to break the records of Michael Schumacher. The former McLaren and Red Bull driver told Starsports, as cited by Daily Star, that the 33-year-old British racing driver has a big chance to add more colors to his banner in the upcoming racing competitions. Lewis would be competing in the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

“I think in terms of total championship wins he’s getting up there in wins. He can probably take the win record. Championship wins? Has he got another three titles in him to equal? Potentially, yes, but it’s a big ask.”

Formula 1 Managing Director of Motorsports Ross James Brawn made the same prediction last year. The 63-year-old ex-motorsport engineer said it is very likely to happen even if he could not imagine the records of Michael Schumacher being beaten by Lewis Hamilton. He added that the British racer deserves to be compared with other famous drivers.

“I think they are. When that happened I couldn’t imagine it being beaten, but looking at the way that Lewis is performing [they could be].”

Schumi’s family has yet to comment on the statements of David Coulthard and Ross James Brawn. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Michael Schumacher.