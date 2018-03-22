WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Vs. John Cena At ‘WrestleMania 34,’ Does It Matter Who Wins?

The John Cena vs. The Undertaker match at WWE 'WrestleMania 34' is wrestling's worst kept secret, but with nothing at stake does it really matter who wins?

Fans of WWE wrestling may be scratching their heads wondering what the company is doing with superstar wrestler John Cena. The fact that The Undertaker vs. John Cena will headline WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans will surprise no one. Admittedly, Cena vs. The Taker has not been announced yet, but earlier this week Cena called The Undertaker a coward on Monday Night Raw. Those expecting a response from the Deadman would be disappointed because The Undertaker did not appear to accept Cena’s WrestleMania challenge.

However, as reported by Give Me Sport, Cena got into a dust-up with Kane, The Undertaker’s erstwhile “brother of destruction.” The two will meet in the ring at the forthcoming Monday Night Raw on March, 26, and it is likely that The Undertaker will show up to accept Cena’s WrestleMania challenge, and finally confirm the worst kept secret in WWE wrestling.

Now, let’s be honest, the WWE universe desperately wants to see The Undertaker vs. John Cena. The two superstars have met five times, with two wins each and one “no result.” Fans of both stars are keen to see that tie split, and there is no denying that Cena vs. The Deadman has major pulling power.

During the run-up to last year’s WrestleMania, the WWE ran a poll asking who The Undertaker should face at WrestleMania 33. An overwhelming majority wanted to see John Cena vs. The Undertaker, instead we got Roman Reigns in a match many believed saw The Taker’s retirement. A poll, here on the Inquisitr, revealed similar results.

Who Should Win The Undertaker Vs. John Cena Match, And Does It Really Matter?

A decade ago, wrestling fans would have been salivating at the prospect of a WrestleMania headliner between the Deadman and Cena. Now, it would seem that the two superstars will meet with no meaningful promo, no storyline, and with nothing at stake. The Undertaker’s legend was built around his WrestleMania “streak,” that was taken from him by Brock Lesnar and by Roman Reigns. Cena is a 15-time world champion, but he is so far out of the title picture that he might just as well be selling hotdogs.

According to Sportskeeda, this leaves the WWE with a huge paradox to resolve. This will undoubtedly be an entertaining match, but with no story and no meaning, does it actually matter who wins. Last year, The Undertaker’s retirement was the big story, and that simply won’t wash second time around. It’s not like a victory over The Undertaker can be used to catapult Cena back into the title picture.

FanSided sums up the views of many, saying that this is a match neither man deserves to win. By the same token, it is a match neither deserves to lose. In short, The Undertaker vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 34, is a paradox wrapped in an enigma. WWE wrestling fans would do well just to enjoy the match for what it is, great wrestling entertainment.