Ellie Goulding, Once Rumored to Be Pregnant With Prince Harry’s Baby, Will Attend Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Ellie Goulding will be accompanied by her 26-year-old boyfriend Caspar Jopling when she attends Prince Harry’s wedding.

Ellie Goulding is one of the 2,640 members who are invited to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19. What makes Ellie stand out from the rest of the invitees is that she was once rumored to be pregnant with Harry’s baby.

The 31-year-old English pop singer, who sang for Fifty Shades Of Grey, was earlier linked to Prince Harry after they had been photographed together on various occasions. This was before Harry’s name was linked with the Suits actress. There was a rumor that Goulding was expecting Harry’s baby.

A couple of years back, Goulding was asked on a live television show if the rumors had any authenticity. Carrie Bickmore, the presenter of The Project, asked Ellie if she was going to have a baby. The singer confirmed on the Australian TV show that she was not going to have a child anytime soon.

Bickmore was persistent about the query. He went more specific and asked her if she was expecting Prince Harry’s child.

“Why did I have a feeling that was going to come up? Naughty people,” Metro quoted her as saying.

It was earlier reported that Meghan Markle was angry that Princess Eugenie wanted to invite Prince Harry’s former girlfriends to her wedding with Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel on October 12.

Now, the latest report confirms that Ellie Goulding is going to attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding as well. She is expected to appear with her 26-year-old boyfriend Caspar Jopling.

According to The Sun, Ellie has remained friends with Prince Harry for all these years. She is apparently quite excited to attend the royal ceremony. Ellie Goulding performed at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. However, she has no plans to perform at Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Along with Goulding, Prince Harry has reportedly invited two other ex-girlfriends to his wedding: Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. Chelsy was Harry’s girlfriend between 2004 and 2011. It was believed that Harry was going to get married to his Zimbabwean girlfriend. Actress Cressida Bonas dated the prince between 2012 and 2014.