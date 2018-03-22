NFL Rumors: Kenny Vaccaro To Dallas Cowboys Is A Possibility According To ‘Bleacher Report’

Should the Cowboys sign Kenny Vaccaro to help with secondary?

The Dallas Cowboys have taken heat over the past week for not making any big free agent moves. Well, if you count losing or re-signing players of their own. But with a team who won 13 games in 2016 to missing the playoffs in 2017, many figured the Cowboys would be big players. According to Zach Kruse of Bleacher Report, that could change with the addition of safety Kenny Vaccaro.

While most of the big names are already off the board, Vaccaro is one the Cowboys have had their eyes on for some time now.

The Cowboys ranked 22nd in the NFL last season in passing yards allowed with 214 per game while giving up the sixth-most touchdowns through the air with 28. Adding a veteran like Vaccaro should help put a stop to that especially with the loss of Orlando Scandrick.

This would not be the first time Vaccaro and the Cowboys have been linked. As early as last season, the Cowboys were inquiring about a possible trade but talks fell through. Now, with Vaccaro without a team and the Cowboys in dire need of a stopper in the secondary, Kruse believes this could be the perfect fit for both parties.

Vaccaro started 12 games for the New Orleans Saints in 2017 while providing three interceptions, 48 tackles, and 12 assists.

The one glaring issue with Vaccaro over his career has been injuries. While it’s been nothing major, the little ones have caused him to miss 12 games in five seasons since he was drafted in 2013. If the Cowboys have any hopes of passing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, they must find a way to plug the hole in their secondary.

Vaccaro, who grew up in Texas and once starred at the University of Texas would love to come home and play in front of his family and friends. While the Cowboys don’t have any trouble selling out games, it would be a good look for the organization to bring in a homegrown Texas kid and give him a shot at redemption.

Kruse believes that adding his veteran presence to this Cowboys’ defense could be a turning point for the team moving forward. Vaccaro, in five seasons in the NFL, has 385 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and eight interceptions.